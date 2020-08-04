This interviewer took none of Donald Trump’s BS and it’s an astonishing watch

Eye-opening interviews with Donald Trump are not entirely new.

But this encounter between the so-called president and reporter Jonathan Swan is next level stuff and an absolutely essential watch.

You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. And you’ll laugh again.

The Axios interview airs on HBO on 4 August. And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

It looks like less like a presidential interview and more like a comedy sketch, as lots of people pointed out.

But which one?

To conclude …

Oh, and this.

And you can watch the full interview here.

Source @axios