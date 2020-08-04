This interviewer took none of Donald Trump’s BS and it’s an astonishing watch

Eye-opening interviews with Donald Trump are not entirely new.

But this encounter between the so-called president and reporter Jonathan Swan is next level stuff and an absolutely essential watch.

You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. And you’ll laugh again.

.@jonathanvswan: “Oh, you’re doing death as a proportion of cases. I’m talking about death as a proportion of population. That’s where the U.S. is really bad. Much worse than South Korea, Germany, etc.”@realdonaldtrump: “You can’t do that.” Swan: “Why can’t I do that?” pic.twitter.com/MStySfkV39 — Axios (@axios) August 4, 2020

The Axios interview airs on HBO on 4 August. And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

This actually happened pic.twitter.com/26of6Tjlpm — Paul Hutcheon (@paulhutcheon) August 4, 2020

Good on this Aussie guy not accepting these bullshit answers. https://t.co/YVzzvpuA2r — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) August 4, 2020

How is this not a spoof pic.twitter.com/jrchtaK2Hg — John Stevens (@johnestevens) August 4, 2020

It has taken four years for Donald Trump to be interviewed by someone who doesn't treat him like a toddler taking his first walk. But boy is it worth it. https://t.co/r1ErFEzXyt — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) August 4, 2020

“Because I have some drawings. Let me wave them at you. Drawings!” https://t.co/Xc4xQExMFf — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) August 4, 2020

Even now, after years of this godawful embarrassing shite, it's hard to believe this is real. https://t.co/rq7sA54izM — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) August 4, 2020

No ad needed. This is devastating for Trump. Just play this. pic.twitter.com/CdVaKQhwNR — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 4, 2020

It looks like less like a presidential interview and more like a comedy sketch, as lots of people pointed out.

This new comedy show is going to be a hit pic.twitter.com/ytCXpQF454 — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) August 4, 2020

But which one?

i’m pretty sure i saw this scene in an outtake from Spinal Tap https://t.co/VkyjFoBbVG — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) August 4, 2020

It’s like an episode of Veep but real. https://t.co/xAIgtDK4yd — Justin Amash (@justinamash) August 4, 2020

This reads like a painful episode of The Office, except it’s set in hell world & hell world is real. I cannot BELIEVE this dude is president. The bar has been set so low. https://t.co/JdcWekpkv0 — Mykie (@GlamandGore) August 4, 2020

America’s live-action version of The Thick of It is worth a watch.pic.twitter.com/cyAyHk9ymn — Sarah Mackie (@lumi_1984) August 4, 2020

To conclude …

I'm no longer capable of discerning the difference between comedy and tragedy. https://t.co/5VqvOp07mX — Zach Kornfeld (@korndiddy) August 4, 2020

Oh, and this.

And you can watch the full interview here.

Watch the full “Axios on HBO” interview with President Trump https://t.co/xrgqnNjqPs — Dan Primack (@danprimack) August 4, 2020

