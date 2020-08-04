‘How did she Scooby Doo THAT?’

The more we watch this, the less we understand it. Very clever though. And beautifully, painstakingly done, shared by @david8hughes on Twitter.

Velcro spreading Scoober Doo’s ashes pic.twitter.com/dh23w87PbR — David Hughes (@david8hughes) August 3, 2020

The clip was also shared on Reddit by stamford1 and here are some of the things people said about it.

‘WHAT?! What is this made of?! Amazing.’ kristellaface ‘It has been stated that, broken down to its barest components, the average adult human body is comprised of Water (35 L), Carbon (20 kg), Ammonia (4 L), Lime (1.5 kg), Phosphorous (800 g), Salt (250 g), Saltpeter (100 g), Sulfur (80 g), Fluorine (7.5 g), Iron (5 g), Silicon (3 g) and fifteen traces of other elements.’ ThatLesson ‘I like her smiling confidence as she tosses what must have been hours of painstaking work into their air.’ mcaffrey ‘The art is amazing, but the catch was incredible!’ K1bedore ‘Imagine if the person recording forgot to press the red button.’ A_ARon_M

Source Twitter @david8hughes Reddit u/stamford1