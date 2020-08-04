This right-wing commentator’s dog-whistling post got exactly the takedown it deserved

Right-wing commentator and former Brexit campaigner, Darren Grimes, set himself up to be on the receiving end of a stunning Twitter burn when he posted this.

Let’s face it, if the SpAd who helped write it didn’t realise he wasn’t supposed to drive to Barnard Castle with Covid-related eye problems, what hope would anyone else have of understanding the complex message?

A lot of people pulled him up on it, including these:

*cough* Brits in Spain *cough* https://t.co/oUo82b8G19 — peek freans trotsky assortment 🐝 (@soapachu) August 3, 2020

<whispers> you were meant to use the dogwhistle for this one, Darren, not the foghorn https://t.co/Fx4xXMUSsA — . (@twlldun) July 31, 2020

Darren has unfortunately gone full Darren Grimes.

You should never go full Darren Grimes. https://t.co/pmjQHiPj9G — Malcolm Tucker Esq 🕷 (@Tucker5law) July 31, 2020

But one response was so apt, it was perfect.

Your tweet alleging that Eastern Europeans speak poor English should have read "of not being integrated", not "of not been integrated". Happy to help Darren. Best wishes, Jakub from Poland https://t.co/O84EAWY65n — Jakub Krupa (@JakubKrupa) July 31, 2020

The whole exchange was shared by Dr. Benjamin Janaway, picking up 23,000 likes and more than 3,000 retweets.

This is a 10th degree burn. pic.twitter.com/kLqxmqx6p6 — Dr Benjamin Janaway (@drjanaway) August 1, 2020

These are a few things people had to say about the savage burn.

Sometimes Twitter delivers in such a perfect way https://t.co/rX6JFkCZ4s — Rosie Johnson Illustrates (@Rosie_Johnson) August 1, 2020

Andy Brunning made this point.

This is fantastic. Also, instead of blaming groups for whom English is not a first language, perhaps we could point the finger at the government that hasn’t bothered translating some of their coronavirus health advice? https://t.co/sgcLByQQTX https://t.co/FAqdiZqcpv — Andy Brunning (@ndbrning) August 1, 2020

Mr Grimes should be able to understand that message.

