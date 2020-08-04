This right-wing commentator’s dog-whistling post got exactly the takedown it deserved

Right-wing commentator and former Brexit campaigner, Darren Grimes, set himself up to be on the receiving end of a stunning Twitter burn when he posted this.

Let’s face it, if the SpAd who helped write it didn’t realise he wasn’t supposed to drive to Barnard Castle with Covid-related eye problems, what hope would anyone else have of understanding the complex message?

A lot of people pulled him up on it, including these:

But one response was so apt, it was perfect.

The whole exchange was shared by Dr. Benjamin Janaway, picking up 23,000 likes and more than 3,000 retweets.

These are a few things people had to say about the savage burn.

Andy Brunning made this point.

Mr Grimes should be able to understand that message.

