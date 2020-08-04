The Daily Star’s front page takedown of the government deserves an award – the only 7 reactions you need

The Daily Star continues its run of creatively holding the government to account with today’s impressively disrespectful front page.

Oh my God the Star pic.twitter.com/gXaeEt1Deu — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) August 3, 2020

Oh my God, indeed.

These reactions said what a lot of people were thinking.

1.

The Daily Star wins…. ‘An honour for every reader’s brother’. It takes an absurd paper to get to the heart of the total absurdity of their House of Lords. pic.twitter.com/LY1pLfz6Hp — Pete Wishart (@PeteWishart) August 3, 2020

2.

We're in a world where the Daily Star is holding the government to account better than any mainstream paper https://t.co/0i3jauC7sS — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 3, 2020

3.

Is there a press award for Most Amusing Yet Devastatingly Brutal Paper? pic.twitter.com/F0UY2JYhBm — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) August 3, 2020

4.

5.

The radicalisation of the Daily star as marked by its front pages since the Barnard Castle jaunt has been a thing of wonder. https://t.co/nrz6GWFBPf — Ern "no i am not moving on, I am furious" Malley (@GeoffShadbold) August 3, 2020

6.

The Daily Star is having a good war. https://t.co/s5PPj1PlzR — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) August 3, 2020

Croydon South’s PPC, Olga FitzRoy had this high praise.

This front page and the Cummings cut out and keep mask are amongst the finest pieces of lockdown art I’ve seen. https://t.co/xIBpl4f842 — Olga FitzRoy (@OlgaFitzRoy) August 3, 2020

In case you hadn’t seen that front page – here it is, in all its glory.



Via

More of this, please.

READ MORE

‘Dominic Cummings has radicalised the Daily Star’

Source Toby Earle Image Toby Earle