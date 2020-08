Someone on Reddit has discovered the perfect example of irony

Hang on …

As BadUsername25 explained,

“I can’t read the article about pointless monthly subscriptions without buying a monthly subscription.”

Top trolling from the Wall Street Journal.

There’s only one question …What Would Alanis Do?

via Gfycat

Source Reddit Image Reddit, Screengrab