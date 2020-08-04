Test your film knowledge with these 20 classics given Reddit AITA-style descriptions

If you’re on social media – and who isn’t? – you’ve probably seen #AITA at some point, which means “Am I the asshole?”

There’s a whole subReddit devoted to the genre – and people’s judgement of whether or not these people are ‘assholes’.

It’s usually something along the lines of “#AITA for banning my mother-in-law from the christening after she complained when I named the baby Keanu Reeves John Wick O’Reilly?” or “#AITA for naming my baby Keanu Reeves John Wick O’Reilly?”

The answers are “No” and “No”, btw.

Over on Twitter, film fan Tim Byrne set people a challenge.

He added his own example.

I (F25) abandoned my boyfriend (M37) at a train station, leaving him nothing but a vague note, after I discovered that my supposedly dead husband was actually still alive. AITA? — Tim Byrne (@TByrne75) July 30, 2020

That’s Casablanca, in case you hadn’t guessed.

And this is what they came up with. We’ve put the film titles at the end, in case you were stuck on any of them.

I (21F) got engaged to a prince (45M) after my fiance (21M) was killed at sea 3 years ago. Then I was kidnapped and a mysterious man rescued me from my kidnappers (35M/40M/46M) and I argued with him, only realizing he was my first fiance after I pushed him down a cliff. AITA? https://t.co/3kGdzCjJCG — Emily is safe at home (@JaysGirlEmily) August 2, 2020

I (M37) wasn't paid enough by my employer. So to make some extra cash I cut the power to essential security, stole some embryos, and put my coworkers in mortal danger. Am I the assh- https://t.co/08FpTHvoKb pic.twitter.com/a0NWztsXnq — Christian Johannesén (@phatseejay) August 1, 2020

I (M36) was arrested with some 'random' dudes (M38), (M29), (M45), (M28). We ended up doing some crimes together, but they all were killed by a criminal mastermind (M36) during or right before a big heist. By luck, I survived and was released after police (M43) cleared me. AITA? https://t.co/KZQ8KX8Ykm — BryndenBFish (@BryndenBFish) July 31, 2020

I (M56) took in a guttersnipe (F19) to tutor and refine. Was originally not interested in having a relationship with any woman, but I find I've grown accustomed to her face. Called her ungrateful bc now she wants to leave to marry some fop (M25) and teach what I taught her. AITA? https://t.co/vh3mtKCWRz — Dr. Frey-Bolton (@fat_walda) July 31, 2020

I (M37) loot a gold Inca figure, then burn down the Nepalese guesthouse of the daughter (F26) of my former mentor to obtain an ancient Egyptian relic he had. When she's captured by Nazi archaeologists in Cairo I loot a third artefact from them & sell it to the US government—AITA? https://t.co/Oo3A15MFAK — Dan Hicks (@profdanhicks) July 31, 2020

I (M37) am an inspector for the EPA. Recently I ordered the shutdown of an unlicensed laser containment system operating in a disused fire station. Apparently the catastrophic release of paranormal energy is somehow MY fault, not the fault of the bozos running the place. AITA? https://t.co/tqiZFewSAE — Benno (@jeamland) July 31, 2020

I (200-ish m) got into a relationship with a self loathing younger man and when he threatened to leave me, I adopted an orphan and raised her to be a cold blooded killer who turned on me, thus angering the cult I helped create and they murdered her.

AITA? (But of course I'm not.) https://t.co/I8v8DB9gi8 — SinisterGardenLegacy (@sinister_garden) July 31, 2020

I (38m) just took a LEO job in a new town, and I've been dealing with their racist bullshit pretty much non-stop. My coworker is literally the only decent guy. I know #ACAB, but I think I'm doing a lot of good being the Sheriff of Rock Ridge. Should I quit? #AITA? https://t.co/LQXua6bKnr — Heir to the Throne of the Kingdom of Idiots (@NomeDaBarbarian) July 31, 2020

My (M28) coworker (F29) has a boyfriend (M35) who's a real asshole. I think he might be hitting her. WIBTA if I feel him to my plant? https://t.co/kmeoVfIJc1 — Black Lives Matter and Covid's Still Out There (@jvfriedman) July 31, 2020

I (20M) possibly created a website to rate the attractiveness of female students on campus, and then grew it into a company worth upwards of $500 billion, and which years later possibly had huge geopolitical implications, all to get back at my ex. AITA?https://t.co/G3ytsBZLes — Aadil Bharwani (@AadilBharwani) July 31, 2020

This girl (F16) asked me to take away her baby brother and turn him into a goblin, so I (M456446) did just that, and now she's mad at me and won't marry me even after I fed her a poisoned peach to make her see how awesome I am?! AITA?! — Helen Shang's screaming inside her heart @ (@helenshang) July 30, 2020

I (M42) am an irresponsible man child who recently got divorced and lost the custody of my 3 children. Thinking of disguising myself as a nanny (F70 Scottish) to spend more time with my kids and sabotage my ex-wife's new relationship and prove to the courts I’m responsible. AITA? — Brett Gerlt (@BeardyBrett) July 30, 2020

I (M21) have an affair with my parents' friend (F45). Then, I get set up with her daughter (F20). I fall for her. Hard. She breaks up with me. Gets engaged to another guy. I can't get over her. I start stalking her. I move to her college town. Waiting outside her classes. AITA? — Dan MacD (@danmacd) July 30, 2020

My uncle killed my dad & married my mom. So I (M30) went crazy (or not), drove my GF to suicide & killed my two BFs 'cause they were trying to kill me (or not). GF's brother & uncledad tried to kill me again, & they sorta killed my mom, so I killed them 1st. Then I died. AITA? — Ixy (@TheOtherIxy) July 30, 2020

I (23F) am furious w/my fiance (44M) cause he yelled @ me when I tried to help him brainstorm how to win his first court case (defending his nephew & a friend who'ar on trial for murder) He's been screwing up since the trial started. Now he wants me to testify.WIBTA if I refuse? — Aion_Teleos (@Aion_Teleos) July 30, 2020

I (F25) saved a man (35s) from being hit by the subway and now he’s in a coma and I told his family I’m his fiancé so I wouldn’t feel lonely for the holidays. Now I can’t tell them the truth or it will kill grandma and I’ve fallen in love with his brother (30s). AITA? — Erica Rydholm (@Ericaryd) July 30, 2020

I (M35) never wanted to be in the family business, but ended up in charge anyway. My older brother resents this, and nearly got me and my wife killed in our home. If I plan to have him killed once our mother dies WIBTA? — Kate (@TheAgentSculder) July 30, 2020

My (28M) soulmate (20F) won't marry me because I said that she's not that hot, that her parents are losers, that her sister is a slut, that her other sister is dumb, that her other sister is boring, that my BFF can do better than her other sister, and–shit. I AM the asshole. https://t.co/V0GtfI3SJX — ever so ali (@EverSoAli) July 30, 2020

I'm (52M) fighting aliens (not my usual job) and I think I'm falling for my co-wor https://t.co/3OGFLUOpFs — Sharkasmorator (@Sarcasmorator) August 2, 2020

I (35M) took drugs from a stranger and now I have to become Jesus or humanity will die out. I really don't want to do it. AITA? https://t.co/0wHeHCT5PH — char and shiloh say trans rights! (@aGirlCalledChar) July 31, 2020

Bonus

