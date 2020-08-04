10 of our favourite funny takes on how we’re coping with the coronavirus

We’ve been checking in on what people have been saying about the coronavirus, and we’re impressed by and grateful for the continued sense of humour displayed on Twitter.

These are our favourite new takes on everything that’s going on in these bizarre times.

1.

Sorry pal, no face mask, no ride! pic.twitter.com/cQUEUYm3MK — Storm Huntley (@StormHuntley) August 3, 2020

2.

Our government's utterly insane mixed messaging in two headlines 20cm apart on the same page pic.twitter.com/ArocBqEf0H — Rob Manuel – Follow @fesshole now! (@robmanuel) August 3, 2020

3.

After years of me saying "I wouldn’t eat at Wetherspoons even if you paid me" it looks like the government have finally called my bluff. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) August 3, 2020

4.

If Covid19 made your cock fall off there would be a vaccine in a week — joe heenan (@joeheenan) July 30, 2020

5.

Corona or not, staying away from people is always the right thing.. — Chay…⚖️ (@Chay_Raghu) August 3, 2020

6.

Couldn't scowl at anyone in the supermarket bc of my mask but I have successfully mastered 'blinking incredulously' — Chris Mandle (@chris_mandle) July 30, 2020

7.

I'm hearing rumours that legally they don't have to give you the discount unless you say "I'm here to eat out to help out" as you enter the restaurant, loud and clear. — Andrew Hunter Murray (@andrewhunterm) August 3, 2020

8.

9.

Why don’t they just close down schools and turn them into Wetherspoons. — Matt Owen (@MJowen174) August 3, 2020

10.

*Sung in the manner of ABBA*

"Have you seen the queue for Nandooooooooos…." https://t.co/YDt3jY4d0q — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) August 3, 2020

