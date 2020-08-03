This self-styled nerd’s ‘manquisition’ of a woman had the entire internet shaking its head

There’s a subReddit called ‘Am I The Asshole’ in which people check in to make sure they did the right thing. Or, as is often the case, the very, very wrong thing.

And occasionally one of the tales will go viral because it’s very funny, or a total facepalm, or both.

And this is a classic of the genre, shared on Twitter by @AITA_reddit.

And here are our favourite responses it prompted on Twitter.

1

“Screw this. I won’t be back” and thank god for that — ✨ Ulli ✨ (@ullistudy) August 1, 2020

2

I don’t know what I love more: That his friend group called him out That his friend group chose her over him That his brother called him out Or that apparently in his gatekeeping he got a piece of trivia wrong and the girl called him out. Wait, I like the last one the best. — BD (@briskide) August 1, 2020

3

“I won’t be back”. GOOD — MA J (@maryann_jamison) August 1, 2020

4

oh you like star trek huh? name every star in the galaxy — Adam (@adam_round_3) August 1, 2020

5

I love how he was like “her or me” after they had already made that decision — Matt Nedostup (@nedostup) August 1, 2020

6

Why do guys always do this? You can like something without passing a quiz on it! — ✨Little Dipper✨ (@YellowOrion) August 1, 2020

7

it will never not infuriate me that geek men think women are faking an interest to impress them. it’s so casually egotistical. — Bimbos Against Charles Xavier (@boygetoutmydms) August 1, 2020

8

And for TWO YEARS. 😆That must be a hell of an exciting Nerd Group to get into if she’s hung in there for 2 years. — Virginia Bowl (@VirginiaBowl) August 1, 2020

