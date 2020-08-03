Sting listening to his songs being murdered is as enjoyable for us as it is painful for him
This might be the best thing Sting’s ever done. Certainly without the Police.
That awkward moment when you hear your song being murdered. pic.twitter.com/oNUMMwUmnt
— Britgirl's Tweets (@MarieAnnUK) August 1, 2020
As enjoyable for us as it was painful for him.
defund the police
— Pierre Pressure (@sandwich_haver) July 31, 2020
To be fair to Sting, that was truly horrible to listen to. Being the person who wrote & performed it originally makes it worse for him. I’d have been tempted to find the fuse box & turn off the electrics.
— WhatsaMata8 #FBPE (@whatsamata8) August 1, 2020
Why was Sting at Butlins?
— Paul Temple (@OvenReadyMyArse) August 1, 2020
Don’t sing so close to me
— James Kimbell (@realmrkimbell) July 31, 2020
Just imagine how Phil Spector, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil felt sitting in the Pebble Mill audience back in the dayhttps://t.co/LuDoVJ90JV
— Nicky Ramone (@NickyRamone) August 1, 2020
Source Twitter @MarieAnnUK @catatonicyouths