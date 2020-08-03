People loved the BBC’s response to complaints about a same-sex kiss on a CBBC show

The BBC has been applauded for its response to people who complained about a same-sex kiss on CBBC show, The Next Step.

The mockumentary-style show follows members of a competitive dance studio and aired a kiss between characters Jude (Molly Sanders) and Cleo (Dani Verago) after they performed a routine together.

Although it was praised by lots of fans and critics, the BBC revealed a number of people had also complained about the episode. Here’s what it had to say on its complaints website, highlighted by @scottygb on Twitter.

‘CBBC received complaints about a same-sex kiss in one of their storylines (The Next Step),’ said @scottygb. ‘Here’s their response. It’s simply A+.’

This line is particularly amazing …’ said @scottygb.

“The first same-sex kiss on CBBC was in fact in Byker Grove, many years ago.”

And just a few of the things other people were saying about it.

Of course there's complaints 🙄 The Next Step shows kissing all the time. It's genuinely great to see a CBBC show reflect all different romantic relationships – great for LGBTQ+ kids https://t.co/EwZHqAPSkM — Cecily (@cecilyleah) August 2, 2020

It’s 2020. If you’re still complaining about seeing a ‘same-sex kiss’ on TV or a kiss as I call it, you need to have a little word with yourself. https://t.co/KTBPknrfoY — Liam Beattie (@Liam_Beattie) August 2, 2020

it’s just a kiss, lads. no need for the ‘same-sex’ preface. just a kiss, nothing to be scared ofhttps://t.co/rthggPtjGK — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) August 3, 2020

so two girls kissed on a children’s TV show and people got mad.

the BBC’s response is perfect. pic.twitter.com/1KSrWRMmsl — Michael Chakraverty (@mschakraverty) August 3, 2020

You can read the BBC’s response on its complaints website here.

Source Twitter @scottygb