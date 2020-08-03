People are coming up with band names for Ivanka Trump, Donald Jr and the other one – 17 favourites

It all started when @TheLincolnProject over on Twitter asked people to come up with band names for this picture of Ivanka Trump, Donald Jr and the other one.

And it’s fair to say it got a response – a BIG response – and here are our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

The White Gripes https://t.co/bPyPSHg8o1 — Colin Wright (@cbw623) August 3, 2020

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

The Pretenders. — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) August 2, 2020

10.

KKKC and the Sunshine Band https://t.co/9Q0SPRhQMP — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) August 2, 2020

11.

Fruit of the Loon. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 3, 2020

12.

13.

14.

Douchepeche Mode — Drumz n Space Force (@holbrook73) August 2, 2020

15.

Heir Supply. — Buck4itt #BLM (@buck4itt) August 2, 2020

16.

blood on their hands https://t.co/Zd53DyoL2i — Lily Ella (@lilgoldperson) August 2, 2020

17.

READ MORE

“Donald Trump HATES this photo of his two sons. Please don’t share it”

Source @ProjectLincoln