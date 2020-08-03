People are coming up with band names for Ivanka Trump, Donald Jr and the other one – 17 favourites
It all started when @TheLincolnProject over on Twitter asked people to come up with band names for this picture of Ivanka Trump, Donald Jr and the other one.
And it’s fair to say it got a response – a BIG response – and here are our favourites.
1.
Fund Lovin’ Criminals https://t.co/IeFaNvwOh7
— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) August 2, 2020
2.
Lady Anti-BLM https://t.co/FfWucOvDJI
— Travon Free (@Travon) August 3, 2020
3.
MAGAdeath https://t.co/89INPp07OU
— tim weiner (@Folly_and_Glory) August 3, 2020
4.
The White Gripes https://t.co/bPyPSHg8o1
— Colin Wright (@cbw623) August 3, 2020
5.
Woman. Person. Man.
— fact (@FindAClearTruth) August 2, 2020
6.
Back Stabbath https://t.co/XVQRe9Vrvg
— trouteyes (@trouteyes) August 3, 2020
7.
Simple Minds https://t.co/UGexaR9gjt
— Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) August 2, 2020
8.
The Grifters. https://t.co/H6Z53mSqja
— Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) August 2, 2020
9.
The Pretenders.
— Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) August 2, 2020
10.
KKKC and the Sunshine Band https://t.co/9Q0SPRhQMP
— Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) August 2, 2020
11.
Fruit of the Loon.
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 3, 2020
12.
The Clashing Trumpkins. https://t.co/bYdY9eq5mG
— Matt Haig (@matthaig1) August 3, 2020
13.
The Stooges https://t.co/fhADCrUsWL
— matthew lillard —Will block. 0-F’s-given (@MatthewLillard) August 3, 2020
14.
Douchepeche Mode
— Drumz n Space Force (@holbrook73) August 2, 2020
15.
Heir Supply.
— Buck4itt #BLM (@buck4itt) August 2, 2020
16.
blood on their hands https://t.co/Zd53DyoL2i
— Lily Ella (@lilgoldperson) August 2, 2020
17.
The fuck everybody's https://t.co/jCacUivH74
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 2, 2020
READ MORE
“Donald Trump HATES this photo of his two sons. Please don’t share it”
Source @ProjectLincoln