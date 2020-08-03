Munya Chawawa hilariously takes down heatwave-related everyday racism

Although the current grey skies suggest otherwise, this past weekend saw scorching temperatures in the UK, including the hottest day of the year so far.

Comedian Munya Chawawa spotted the weather forecast and predicted the heat-related everyday racism about to be unleashed on people of colour.

Not that rain makes the racists melt or anything.

Here are a few reactions we enjoyed.

Radio presenter Bobby Friction had a suggestion.

Masks on and socially distanced riots, though, right?

