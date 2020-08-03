Munya Chawawa hilariously takes down heatwave-related everyday racism

Although the current grey skies suggest otherwise, this past weekend saw scorching temperatures in the UK, including the hottest day of the year so far.

Comedian Munya Chawawa spotted the weather forecast and predicted the heat-related everyday racism about to be unleashed on people of colour.

34 degrees tomorrow? Somewhere in Britain, this conversation will be happening. #summer 🌞🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/jg5TA5IfEM — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) July 30, 2020

Not that rain makes the racists melt or anything.

Here are a few reactions we enjoyed.

Killed me off 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/4XEI33V5nW — Amy Christophers (@Thatsportsspice) July 31, 2020

Brits in ibiza be like 😂 https://t.co/QWBzxkwzT6 — 5P7^$#€M5 (@splashems) July 31, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 the way this is actually spot on 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/fyxLZmd5Zx — Pitty (@Tim_P29) July 31, 2020

Radio presenter Bobby Friction had a suggestion.

If @munyachawawa doesn't have his own series by the time Autumn comes I say we riot! Also lost count of the amount of times people asked if I tan, or "well you must be used thr sun mate!" https://t.co/GunGPTYECK — Bobby Friction (@bobbyfriction) July 30, 2020

Masks on and socially distanced riots, though, right?

READ MORE

“Tommy Robinson caught hiding in toilets on the plane to Spain” is 59 seconds very well spent

Source Munya Chawawa Image Munya Chawawa