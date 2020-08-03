‘If we were meant to wear masks we’d have evolved them’ – 5 favourite takedowns

Most people are happy to wear masks where it is sensible (and occasionally mandatory) to wear one during the pandemic.

But a small (ish) minority of people are determined to resist this so-called inconvenience. Such as journalist and broadcaster Neil Clark, who had this to say on Twitter.

And if he was hoping for a response – who knows? – then he certainly got one. Here are 5 especially enjoyable responses.

Neil is standing firm, however.

And, in the interests of balance and all that, there appeared to be plenty of replies supporting him.

We hear the food is very good at the Freedom Cafe.

Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, obviously.

READ MORE

Simply 10 of the most brilliantly savage takedowns of ‘anti-maskers’

Source @NeilClark66 Image Pexels