‘If we were meant to wear masks we’d have evolved them’ – 5 favourite takedowns

Most people are happy to wear masks where it is sensible (and occasionally mandatory) to wear one during the pandemic.

But a small (ish) minority of people are determined to resist this so-called inconvenience. Such as journalist and broadcaster Neil Clark, who had this to say on Twitter.

And if he was hoping for a response – who knows? – then he certainly got one. Here are 5 especially enjoyable responses.

IF WATER WAS NECESSARY FOR OUR SURVIVAL WE WOULD HAVE EVOLVED TINY HAMSTER BOTTLES AFFIXED TO OUR SKULL PROVIDING US WITH DROPLETS OF WATER https://t.co/LcfUGbaYqB — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 2, 2020

If oven gloves were essential to remove hot food from hot stoves, our hands would have evolved into them by now. If glasses / contact lenses were necessary for people to see, our faces would have evolved them by now. We could do this all day. — kittyISTANDWITHJKROWLINGcatchat (@tv_type) July 30, 2020

If pants were necessary for our survival as a species we would have evolved them by now. We haven't. We have genitals and butts. We have butt holes. It is not natural for people to go around with clothing on in their general life. And no amount of govt propaganda can change that. https://t.co/liSfvtkHkq — Amanda Jetté Knox (@MavenOfMayhem) August 3, 2020

Airtight logic. This is also how we evolved seatbelts, antibiotics, and public sanitation. — Seth Masket (@smotus) August 1, 2020

I'd be willing to bet this guy wears a jacket in the winter instead of evolving himself a thick woolen pelt. https://t.co/LGM8YNxasf — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) August 2, 2020

This tweet of mine from 3 days ago pointing out the simple truth that wearing face masks all the time is not natural seems to have annoyed all the very worst people on Twitter. So here it is again. https://t.co/Q18Lzek4G5 — Neil Clark (@NeilClark66) August 2, 2020

Neil is standing firm, however.

Poor analogy. Of course I get into cars. But we have airways for a reason. Blocking them up unnecessarily for no rational reason is not natural. Mandatory mask wearing in our everyday life (outside of certain limited situs eg doing ops, breaking up asbestos), won’t be good for us https://t.co/YQZhaQpZ1n — Neil Clark (@NeilClark66) August 2, 2020

And, in the interests of balance and all that, there appeared to be plenty of replies supporting him.

We have immune system that has done us well for thousands of years. — Unselfish Socialist🌹 LFC. ♥ Crap Poet. 🤔 (@darrenmark69) July 30, 2020

We hear the food is very good at the Freedom Cafe.

Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, obviously.

This comment was so stupid that I genuinely take this as an insult to humanity. https://t.co/BognjPyd9n — Dotodoya (@DotoDoya) August 3, 2020

