Simply 22 hilarious responses to this hair-raising freerunning video

A video has recently emerged of freerunner Kie Willis making a daring dash across the Full Fathom Five memorial to deceased fishermen in Portishead.

While we can’t say we think it treats the installation with the respect it deserves, the question posed with the clip drew some very funny answers.

Here’s the sphincter-loosening video.

What prevents you from doing this? pic.twitter.com/j8ZcqJhZFU — Nūmero Uńo  (@owenhabel2) July 31, 2020

These were our favourite responses – and they’re not all safe for work.

1.

I've got a wash on https://t.co/xt3DRmihk6 — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) August 2, 2020

2.

3.

4.

The fear of falling onto my vagina https://t.co/InGgr2L5rf — Jenny Eclair (@jennyeclair) August 2, 2020

5.

I need to stay in for a parcel. https://t.co/p45kPXkTnM — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) August 1, 2020

6.

Being a massive coward https://t.co/eAkEopKwrs — Samuel West (@exitthelemming) August 1, 2020

7.

8.

Allergic to stone 😢 — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) August 1, 2020

9.

10.

Trackie bottoms in wash https://t.co/NTW19unAPh — Stuart Maconie (@StuartMaconie) August 2, 2020

11.

12.

I dont suffer from such crippling fragile masculinity that I feel the need to risk injury to show off? — Richard Burr (@RichardPBurr) August 2, 2020

13.