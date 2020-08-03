Simply 22 hilarious responses to this hair-raising freerunning video
A video has recently emerged of freerunner Kie Willis making a daring dash across the Full Fathom Five memorial to deceased fishermen in Portishead.
While we can’t say we think it treats the installation with the respect it deserves, the question posed with the clip drew some very funny answers.
Here’s the sphincter-loosening video.
What prevents you from doing this? pic.twitter.com/j8ZcqJhZFU
— Nūmero Uńo (@owenhabel2) July 31, 2020
These were our favourite responses – and they’re not all safe for work.
1.
I've got a wash on https://t.co/xt3DRmihk6
— Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) August 2, 2020
2.
Empathy with pillars. https://t.co/EsQk4fgLBW
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) August 2, 2020
3.
My sandal would fall off. https://t.co/67Sl14tfJi
— Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) August 1, 2020
4.
The fear of falling onto my vagina https://t.co/InGgr2L5rf
— Jenny Eclair (@jennyeclair) August 2, 2020
5.
I need to stay in for a parcel. https://t.co/p45kPXkTnM
— Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) August 1, 2020
6.
Being a massive coward https://t.co/eAkEopKwrs
— Samuel West (@exitthelemming) August 1, 2020
7.
Childcare issues https://t.co/wHpRsPrFzg
— Shaparak Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) August 2, 2020
8.
Allergic to stone 😢
— chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) August 1, 2020
9.
I’m a lazy cunt. https://t.co/brTdkx1IXT
— Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) August 1, 2020
10.
Trackie bottoms in wash https://t.co/NTW19unAPh
— Stuart Maconie (@StuartMaconie) August 2, 2020
11.
I’m from Blackburn. https://t.co/lg0N17TD17
— Tez (@tezilyas) August 2, 2020
12.
I dont suffer from such crippling fragile masculinity that I feel the need to risk injury to show off?
— Richard Burr (@RichardPBurr) August 2, 2020
13.
Having a bfa in musical theatre https://t.co/QHMN6dY7e7
— Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) August 2, 2020