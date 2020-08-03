Our 11 favourite reactions to Sarah Vine’s callous coronavirus comment

Daily Mail columnist, Sarah Vine, who also happens to be married to Michael Gove, caused a huge backlash on Twitter, with this callous remark.

Poet and radio presenter, Michael Rosen, who has only recently left hospital after being seriously ill with Covid-19, pointed out the big problem with the sentiment.

That’s just your life. One life. We are entitled to have a government that thinks keeping all of us alive is worth aiming for. Like recommending air-raid shelters during a war. — Michael Rosen (@MichaelRosenYes) August 2, 2020

He certainly wasn’t the only person to react.

1.

Don’t want to alarm anyone but the family of senior members of the government are now going into bat for the idea of just embracing death https://t.co/w5hwo8rMeU — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 2, 2020

2.

Ol' Nazi books is having a normal one again I see. https://t.co/4stwY4DKfo — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) August 2, 2020

3.

If I was married to Michael Gove I'd welcome death too. https://t.co/vi9yE9IPo7 — Marcus Aurelius 🔶⚫ (@Marcus_Aure1ius) August 2, 2020

4.

Sarah Vine has her priorities right. It's not worth bankrupting the country to save people's lives, only for really important things like an imaginary feeling of sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/U6fWz4jJiJ — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 2, 2020

5.

Let them eat Covid https://t.co/xj6XZowsIl — Dorian Lynskey (@Dorianlynskey) August 2, 2020

6.

Sarah Vine reveals the useless lump of lard’s new Cummings slogan! pic.twitter.com/IMOkdn4XCi — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 🕷🇪🇺🇬🇧🏴‍☠‍🦠🦠 (@g_gosden) August 2, 2020

7.

🎵 You’re Sarah Vine

I bet you think this pandemic’s about you 🎵 — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) August 2, 2020

8.

It's the old and vulnerable we worry about not the spoilt and pampered — Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) August 2, 2020

9.

I agree with Sarah Vine!

I wouldn't want the nation to bankrupt itself to save her sorry ass, either. https://t.co/pNZP1uoL2C — SundaySocialist (@jamesrochestr) August 2, 2020

10.

Stuff that Sarah Vine doesn’t expect the country to bankrupt itself for: • stopping people dying Stuff that Sarah Vine does expect the country to bankrupt itself for: • blue passports and racism — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) August 2, 2020

11.

Guys I'm starting to think Sarah Vine isn't a very nice person — Eddie Robson feat. Bon Iver (@EddieRobson) August 2, 2020

Some people, like @davemacladd, were baffled by more than her attitude to coronavirus deaths.

the most controversial thing about this is Sarah Vine thinking she has had a good life when most of it has been spent married to Michael Gove pic.twitter.com/HsqFw0B8rg — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) August 2, 2020

READ MORE

Sarah Vine said this about the Black Lives Matter protests and Piers Morgan’s comeback was perfect

Source Sarah Vine Image Screengrab