Our 11 favourite reactions to Sarah Vine’s callous coronavirus comment

Daily Mail columnist, Sarah Vine, who also happens to be married to Michael Gove, caused a huge backlash on Twitter, with this callous remark.

Poet and radio presenter, Michael Rosen, who has only recently left hospital after being seriously ill with Covid-19, pointed out the big problem with the sentiment.

He certainly wasn’t the only person to react.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Some people, like @davemacladd, were baffled by more than her attitude to coronavirus deaths.

READ MORE

Sarah Vine said this about the Black Lives Matter protests and Piers Morgan’s comeback was perfect

Source Sarah Vine Image Screengrab