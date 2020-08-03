This video about Donald Trump narrated by “Sir David Attenborough” is a brutal and NSFW delight

The Lincoln Project is a group of *checks notes* Republicans trying to get rid of Donald Trump.

They’ve been running a campaign against the President largely consisting of reporting things he’s done or said – which, when you think about it, means that Trump is campaigning against himself.

The Lincoln Project’s latest release is a savagely funny takedown of the Leader of the Free World, via a fake Sir David Attenborough voiceover.

Enjoy.

ImPOTUS Americanus – we see what they did there. Strong Mean Girls vibes.

Here’s how people have been reacting to the excoriation.

Mark Hamill, himself responsible for calling out the President on many occasions, had this conclusion.

via Gfycat

Source The Lincoln Project Image The Lincoln Project