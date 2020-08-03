This video about Donald Trump narrated by “Sir David Attenborough” is a brutal and NSFW delight

The Lincoln Project is a group of *checks notes* Republicans trying to get rid of Donald Trump.

They’ve been running a campaign against the President largely consisting of reporting things he’s done or said – which, when you think about it, means that Trump is campaigning against himself.

The Lincoln Project’s latest release is a savagely funny takedown of the Leader of the Free World, via a fake Sir David Attenborough voiceover.

Enjoy.

Impotus Americanus is one of the heaviest leaders in the animal kingdom, and is famously known to be an orange, ruddy color not found in nature. pic.twitter.com/8ccudG6krq — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 31, 2020

ImPOTUS Americanus – we see what they did there. Strong Mean Girls vibes.

Here’s how people have been reacting to the excoriation.

Man, he's gonna hate that you said he's over 300lbs. Well done. — Geewhipped (@geewhipped) July 31, 2020

I hope this gets 10,000,000 retweets https://t.co/HyNr1MG5p4 — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) July 31, 2020

Mark Hamill, himself responsible for calling out the President on many occasions, had this conclusion.

This creature will be released back into the wild on November 3rd, 2020.#VoteBidenToSaveAmerica 🌊 https://t.co/TZjJd5wuQv — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 31, 2020

via Gfycat

READ MORE

David Attenborough commentating on this clip of Donald Trump on a ramp is just perfect

Source The Lincoln Project Image The Lincoln Project