A dancing boy videobombed the weather forecast and went down a storm

The weather forecast can be a little dry – pun intended – but the one given by BBC Look North’s presenter, Jen Bartram, on Friday had a little something extra – a boy in the background showing off his slick dance moves.

Jen commented on the videobomb after the broadcast.

I was unaware of being upstaged by the young boy with some rather enviable dance moves during my forecast 😂 pic.twitter.com/KpOMX001uj — Jen Bartram (@JenBartram) July 31, 2020

But it’s only the footage that really does it justice.

Here he is. Never mind me: the real star or the weather forecast was the dancing kid! 💃🏻 💃🏻 💃🏻 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4YfpRmrJ3L — Jen Bartram (@JenBartram) July 31, 2020

She added a little music to set the scene.

I’ve given this forecast what it deserved. Sound on. pic.twitter.com/3hBCJLvjQo — Jen Bartram (@JenBartram) July 31, 2020

And the hilarious clip got the response it truly deserved.

This kid is my new hero pic.twitter.com/Vr75UOzUwn — Andy Parmo (@andyparmo) July 31, 2020

The kid messing with the BBC weather forecast is the best thing you'll see today https://t.co/aHGQYlprzD — Debasish Roy Chowdhury (@Planet_Deb) August 1, 2020

The tweets were spotted by Vanessa Ramshaw, the proud mum of the dancing boy, whose name is Leo.

Absolutely brilliant this is my son and I couldn't be more proud he loves to make people laugh 🤣 and he certainly has out done himself the comments have the family bad laughing…… thanks u so much what an end to a day that was already one of the best for a long time xxx https://t.co/qEIMd9M2BC — Vanessa Ramshaw (@RamshawVanessa) August 1, 2020

Jen responded to Vanessa’s update.

He’s definitely an entertainer alright! Next time I’ll dance alongside him 😀 — Jen Bartram (@JenBartram) August 1, 2020

It looks like she’ll have to have her wits about her if that’s going to happen.

Leo's plan is to sneak up on you again so you might not see it coming 🤣🤣🤣 xx — Vanessa Ramshaw (@RamshawVanessa) August 1, 2020

Watch this space.

