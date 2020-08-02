A dancing boy videobombed the weather forecast and went down a storm

The weather forecast can be a little dry – pun intended – but the one given by BBC Look North’s presenter, Jen Bartram, on Friday had a little something extra – a boy in the background showing off his slick dance moves.

Jen commented on the videobomb after the broadcast.

But it’s only the footage that really does it justice.

She added a little music to set the scene.

And the hilarious clip got the response it truly deserved.

The tweets were spotted by Vanessa Ramshaw, the proud mum of the dancing boy, whose name is Leo.

Jen responded to Vanessa’s update.

It looks like she’ll have to have her wits about her if that’s going to happen.

Watch this space.

Source Jen Bartram Image Jen Bartram