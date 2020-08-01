This cat’s internal monologue is a very funny listen (especially if you own a cat)

You don’t have to own a cat to enjoy this, but it helps.

It’s a TikTok video by @lizziebiff that was shared on Twitter by @fleur_de_livres.

SOUND UP!

“Pets lower your blood pressure” pic.twitter.com/I0e0ptjWjy — bare minimum ben (@fleur_de_livres) July 31, 2020

Here’s just a little bit of the love it generated on Twitter.

I love them and all the insane stupid shit they do — 🎃bonnieringtail🎃 (@bonnieringtail) July 31, 2020

if it helps at all this brought tears to my eyes when i was having a very depressed day and also she gets away with this shit because of that cute face — Modsu (@ThatsOmaphobic) July 31, 2020

We have cats. Lots of cats. Often times, we will hear a crashing noise come from another room. My wife and I always respond to it with this statement: "I wonder what that used to be." — Market_DF (@Market_DF) July 31, 2020

"jokes on her because i'm a freak and i love baths" 😂😂 — The_Letter_Kay (@colin_farraway) July 31, 2020

I am cry laughing at this it made my day. Also she looks like my girl! 😺 pic.twitter.com/gYo96bGs3B — Charlotte #BlackLivesMatter (@brightspirits_) July 31, 2020

And here’s the original video on TikTok.

READ MORE

‘When you realise the dogs are fighting over a stuffed animal that looks just like you’

Source @lizziebiff @fleur_de_livres