This cat’s internal monologue is a very funny listen (especially if you own a cat)
You don’t have to own a cat to enjoy this, but it helps.
It’s a TikTok video by @lizziebiff that was shared on Twitter by @fleur_de_livres.
SOUND UP!
“Pets lower your blood pressure” pic.twitter.com/I0e0ptjWjy
— bare minimum ben (@fleur_de_livres) July 31, 2020
Here’s just a little bit of the love it generated on Twitter.
I love them and all the insane stupid shit they do
— 🎃bonnieringtail🎃 (@bonnieringtail) July 31, 2020
if it helps at all this brought tears to my eyes when i was having a very depressed day and also she gets away with this shit because of that cute face
— Modsu (@ThatsOmaphobic) July 31, 2020
We have cats. Lots of cats. Often times, we will hear a crashing noise come from another room. My wife and I always respond to it with this statement:
"I wonder what that used to be."
— Market_DF (@Market_DF) July 31, 2020
"jokes on her because i'm a freak and i love baths" 😂😂
— The_Letter_Kay (@colin_farraway) July 31, 2020
I am cry laughing at this it made my day. Also she looks like my girl! 😺 pic.twitter.com/gYo96bGs3B
— Charlotte #BlackLivesMatter (@brightspirits_) July 31, 2020
And here’s the original video on TikTok.
@lizziebiff
just an average night with this bozo ##catsoftiktok ##fyp ##foryoupage
Source @lizziebiff @fleur_de_livres