Esther McVey’s made a car crash of a ‘staycation’ video – only 9 responses you need

Tory MP and one-time Conservative party leadership hopeful Esther McVey has done a video all about holidaying in the UK and it’s, well, you’re going to have to watch it for yourself.

Staycations …. UKations … this is the year to find your inner explorer and discover the U.K. 🎧 https://t.co/fZ2jS8SX1n 🎧 pic.twitter.com/fFHX9FCMSs — Esther McVey (@EstherMcVey1) July 31, 2020

And if you’re not entirely sure where to start with whatever the hell that is, perhaps these 9 people can help.

1.

Every time you think these people have reached the very bottom of the barrel…

Every. Single. Time. https://t.co/vww08WrlDf — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 31, 2020

2.

Hello organ donor clinic? I’d like to report that my eyes are no longer suitable for donation. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 31, 2020

3.

This will come in useful in winter, where I can warm myself with the heat of burning embarrassment watching this. — Tudor Nicholson (@NicholsonTudor) July 31, 2020

4.

I assumed this was a deep fake, but it's real. Esther McVey clearly thinks British holiday makers have a mental age of three. https://t.co/3jz7NE8oNh — Mandoline Word-Smith (@Mandoline_Blue) July 31, 2020

5.

-46,000 dead

-highest excess death rate in Europe

-infection rates rising

-highest debt in history

-heading for no-deal Brexit Meanwhile, Esther McVey: https://t.co/etTn8vWHTu — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 31, 2020

6.

Esther McVey looking like a psychotic kid’s show presenter on acid careering through some digital nightmare landscape. Claire Fox getting a peerage. Johnson babbling about hands, face, and space. The UK hellmouth is wide open and all the demons are here. — Matt Carr (@MattCarr55) July 31, 2020

7.

"Idea: Esther McVey drives around the country whilst advising people how to live and eat better. Important that she's on a green screen at home as nobody will want to insure her vehicle on account of people throwing things. She'll talk to people on Skype. If they're willing." pic.twitter.com/CVAUcaqcsq — Christopher Byford (@Morningstaruk) July 31, 2020

8.

Why are we trapped in a Tory children’s TV station? It’s really shit. The presenters are all morons. Are we expected to clap and do a singalong? — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) July 31, 2020

9.

And the great @Darren_Dutton went one (several) further.

Esther McVey out for a nice relaxing drive pic.twitter.com/4Sw6bTYA91 — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) August 1, 2020

Only one question remained.

Is there a helpline available for people who have watched this https://t.co/RSTrAZ5NWS — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) July 31, 2020

Source @EstherMcVey1