Esther McVey’s made a car crash of a ‘staycation’ video – only 9 responses you need
Tory MP and one-time Conservative party leadership hopeful Esther McVey has done a video all about holidaying in the UK and it’s, well, you’re going to have to watch it for yourself.
Staycations …. UKations … this is the year to find your inner explorer and discover the U.K.
🎧 https://t.co/fZ2jS8SX1n 🎧 pic.twitter.com/fFHX9FCMSs
— Esther McVey (@EstherMcVey1) July 31, 2020
And if you’re not entirely sure where to start with whatever the hell that is, perhaps these 9 people can help.
1.
Every time you think these people have reached the very bottom of the barrel…
Every. Single. Time. https://t.co/vww08WrlDf
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 31, 2020
2.
Hello organ donor clinic? I’d like to report that my eyes are no longer suitable for donation.
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 31, 2020
3.
This will come in useful in winter, where I can warm myself with the heat of burning embarrassment watching this.
— Tudor Nicholson (@NicholsonTudor) July 31, 2020
4.
I assumed this was a deep fake, but it's real. Esther McVey clearly thinks British holiday makers have a mental age of three. https://t.co/3jz7NE8oNh
— Mandoline Word-Smith (@Mandoline_Blue) July 31, 2020
5.
-46,000 dead
-highest excess death rate in Europe
-infection rates rising
-highest debt in history
-heading for no-deal Brexit
Meanwhile, Esther McVey: https://t.co/etTn8vWHTu
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 31, 2020
6.
Esther McVey looking like a psychotic kid’s show presenter on acid careering through some digital nightmare landscape. Claire Fox getting a peerage. Johnson babbling about hands, face, and space.
The UK hellmouth is wide open and all the demons are here.
— Matt Carr (@MattCarr55) July 31, 2020
7.
"Idea: Esther McVey drives around the country whilst advising people how to live and eat better. Important that she's on a green screen at home as nobody will want to insure her vehicle on account of people throwing things. She'll talk to people on Skype. If they're willing." pic.twitter.com/CVAUcaqcsq
— Christopher Byford (@Morningstaruk) July 31, 2020
8.
Why are we trapped in a Tory children’s TV station? It’s really shit. The presenters are all morons. Are we expected to clap and do a singalong?
— sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) July 31, 2020
9.
Just fixed that Esther Mcvey video. @EstherMcVey1 pic.twitter.com/jtueKelW9D
— Organ Freeman (@theOrganFreeman) July 31, 2020
And the great @Darren_Dutton went one (several) further.
Esther McVey out for a nice relaxing drive pic.twitter.com/4Sw6bTYA91
— Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) August 1, 2020
Only one question remained.
Is there a helpline available for people who have watched this https://t.co/RSTrAZ5NWS
— Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) July 31, 2020
READ MORE
These ‘Disco Goats’ are just what we needed at the (very hot) end of a long week
Source @EstherMcVey1