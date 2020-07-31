‘When you realise the dogs are fighting over a stuffed animal that looks just like you’
The look on the cat’s face really does say it all in this video that was shared by @deborahmilani on TikTok.
@deborahmilani
The faces you make when you realize the dogs are fighting over a stuffed animal that looks just like you… ##FYP ##foryou ##foryoupage ##catanddog ##simba
‘Cat dies inside,’ said Redditor isabels0909.
‘When you realize that your “9 Lives” might not be a real thing,’ added Joey_Adobo.
And it prompted lots of people to wonder how the cat was doing now and, you know, if it was still in one piece.
Fortunately for them – and everyone else – @deborahmilani had an update.
@deborahmilani
Don’t worry y’all, Simba is alive and well! He is adjusting to the new celeb life😎💃🏼 ##EverybodyDanceNow ##Foryoupage ##Simba ##CatDancing
READ MORE
This cat thinking long and hard about hitting this dog is 36 seconds very well spent
Source @deborahmilani H/T Reddit u/isabels0909