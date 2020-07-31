This dad gets hilarious payback for the golf shots landing in his garden

When you live next to a golf course, it’s inevitable that a ball or two will stray onto your property, and this guy has found a way to have a bit of fun with it – at the golfers’ expense.

The video went viral via Twitter, where it’s been viewed over 6.5 million times and retweeted by more than 80,000 people in two days – mostly after being given a boost by this tweet:

Twitter – mostly – enjoyed the prank.

It turns out that the golfers are lucky they only get pranked by the fake head shot.

Erm …which balls might they be?

Source thesheyshey via @ziregolf Image thesheyshey via @ziregolf