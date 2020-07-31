This dad gets hilarious payback for the golf shots landing in his garden

When you live next to a golf course, it’s inevitable that a ball or two will stray onto your property, and this guy has found a way to have a bit of fun with it – at the golfers’ expense.

Dad is a genius

(Via thesheyshey IG) pic.twitter.com/1uYlIj8Ef6 — ziregolf (@ziregolf) July 28, 2020

The video went viral via Twitter, where it’s been viewed over 6.5 million times and retweeted by more than 80,000 people in two days – mostly after being given a boost by this tweet:

Possibly the best thing I’ve ever seen. Can’t. Stop. Laughing… pic.twitter.com/4q52xC0FG2 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 29, 2020

Twitter – mostly – enjoyed the prank.

Somebody give this man an Oscar. https://t.co/X9utYUL9VB — Connie Ogle (@OgleConnie) July 29, 2020

This man is my hero. https://t.co/JS6hBnjx3g — John Keim (@john_keim) July 29, 2020

Dad of the year for sure. The laughter from his kids is the best… https://t.co/HM17SdYFCq — Julie Foudy (@JulieFoudy) July 29, 2020

It turns out that the golfers are lucky they only get pranked by the fake head shot.

I grew up living on a golf course and golfers would come in our backyard, climb over our fence and hit their shot – huge divots left behind. If I saw them – I'd usually let our large dog out for a pee. Got a lot of balls that way. — Suzi Jensen (@yogagirl777suzi) July 29, 2020

Erm …which balls might they be?

Source thesheyshey via @ziregolf Image thesheyshey via @ziregolf