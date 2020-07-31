The Tooth Fairy Vs the 21st century

Executive Chef Lauren Williams shared a note from his son that shows two things:

1. Parents aren’t fooling their littl’uns with that Tooth Fairy stuff.

2. It’s the 21st century and even fairies have to move with the times.

My son lost his tooth yesterday and I go to his room last night to grab the tooth in exchange for some $$$… And this is the message he wrote… 😒😒😒 with full on instructions 🤦🏾‍♂️🙄🤣 pic.twitter.com/jiMm5y9UF9 — Chef Lauren (@ChefLaurenW) July 2, 2020

That’s pretty comprehensive. What happened to getting 50 pence (or cents) and heading straight to the sweet shop to ruin another tooth?

We know …

via Gfycat

People were impressed.

this is incredible 💀 https://t.co/UFYZQGn7HP — king crissle (@crissles) July 3, 2020

Give this young King his Robux neeoowww 😂😂😂 https://t.co/qnSCwkvuL9 — LaQuita G | Black Identity Extremist (@loudblkgrl) July 3, 2020

Love it😂 the value of lost teeth went up with inflation 🤷🏾‍♀️😂 — Michelle (@Michelle_DC_1) July 2, 2020

We’re sure you must be curious, so …

So, an update for those asking… His request was granted, he received his 800 Robux this morning when he woke up!💰💰💰 — Chef Lauren (@ChefLaurenW) July 3, 2020



The best dad.

