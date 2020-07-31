The Tooth Fairy Vs the 21st century

Executive Chef Lauren Williams shared a note from his son that shows two things:

1. Parents aren’t fooling their littl’uns with that Tooth Fairy stuff.

2. It’s the 21st century and even fairies have to move with the times.

That’s pretty comprehensive. What happened to getting 50 pence (or cents) and heading straight to the sweet shop to ruin another tooth?

We know …

via Gfycat

People were impressed.

We’re sure you must be curious, so …


The best dad.

READ MORE

‘Our son is dreadful at brushing his teeth. The tooth fairy has had enough.’

Source Chef Lauren Image Chef Lauren, Screengrab