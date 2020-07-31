The only 5 reactions you need to England’s terrible coronavirus statistics
The Office for National Statistics has released figures that show the shameful truth that England tops the league table for Covid-19 death rates in Europe.
The BBC headline painted a dark, but slightly less damning picture.
These five reactions were far more straight talking.
1.
Sort of among the top 1 to be specific
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 30, 2020
2.
"no no you don't understand, we didn't fuck up the last 5 months, we fucked up the last 10 years!!" pic.twitter.com/J8zrvxoYUH
— Alex Kealy (@alexkealy) July 30, 2020
3.
Liverpool are among the top teams in the Premier League this season. https://t.co/sITOfUN6WL
— DrKaren🕷GirlySwotWearAMask🇪🇺🇩🇪🏴 (@KSchafheutle) July 30, 2020
4.
World beating… https://t.co/e0NZQd397f
— Christopher Tipping (@tippinggoldy) July 30, 2020
5.
Q: Official figures confirm England has the highest excess death rate in Europe. What would you like to say to bereaved families?
Me: "Clearly this country has had a massive success now in reducing the number of deaths" pic.twitter.com/VPHHuZtM83
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 30, 2020
The brilliant Kathy Burke had an explanation for the country’s terrible performance.
Dominic Cummings is a shit prime minister. https://t.co/UF7A7YWfhd
— kath 🙀😷❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) July 30, 2020
