The only 5 reactions you need to England’s terrible coronavirus statistics

The Office for National Statistics has released figures that show the shameful truth that England tops the league table for Covid-19 death rates in Europe.

The BBC headline painted a dark, but slightly less damning picture.

These five reactions were far more straight talking.

1.

Sort of among the top 1 to be specific — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 30, 2020

2.

"no no you don't understand, we didn't fuck up the last 5 months, we fucked up the last 10 years!!" pic.twitter.com/J8zrvxoYUH — Alex Kealy (@alexkealy) July 30, 2020

3.

Liverpool are among the top teams in the Premier League this season. https://t.co/sITOfUN6WL — DrKaren🕷GirlySwotWearAMask🇪🇺🇩🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@KSchafheutle) July 30, 2020

4.

5.

Q: Official figures confirm England has the highest excess death rate in Europe. What would you like to say to bereaved families?

Me: "Clearly this country has had a massive success now in reducing the number of deaths" pic.twitter.com/VPHHuZtM83 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 30, 2020

The brilliant Kathy Burke had an explanation for the country’s terrible performance.

Dominic Cummings is a shit prime minister. https://t.co/UF7A7YWfhd — kath 🙀😷❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) July 30, 2020

READ MORE

The only 5 responses you need to the government’s top scientist saying the UK coronavirus outcome is “not good”

Source BBC Image BBC, Screengrab