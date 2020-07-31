The 8 funniest reactions to Nigel Farage’s Partridge-esque video report on asylum seekers

If you were worried that the departure of Stephen Yaxley-Lennon to Spain might mean missing out on badly recorded videos vilifying foreigners, then you can rest easy, because Nigel Farage has got it covered.

Yesterday I tried to book a room at the 4 Star Bromsgrove Hotel & Spa, but it was closed to the public. Turns out it’s accommodating 147 illegal migrants and we’re all paying for it. pic.twitter.com/9A2fubjYTx — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 30, 2020

Journalist, Peter Walker, had a clarification.

Far-right language and tropes in the mainstream: by definition, people who have applied for asylum and are being accommodated officially are not "illegal migrants". https://t.co/2R0epFdlVL — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) July 30, 2020

Although a few people jumped on the race-baiting bandwagon as it rattled past, most had no time for the 7-time general election-losing career politician’s nonsense.

1.

Good. A far better class of guest. https://t.co/FJoK1Qxw9e — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) July 30, 2020

2.

'Shit, it's Nigel Farage. How do I make him go away?'

'Uhh, just tell him there are illegal migrants upstairs or something' https://t.co/d6dlA4h3Zd — David Frankal 🚲🚈 (@DavidFrankal) July 30, 2020

3.

Looks an awful lot like a stunt to me, Nige. https://t.co/8U1GylZaKf — Buddy Hell (@buddy_hell) July 30, 2020

4.

What a marvellous nation we show ourselves to be, accommodating 147 desperate human beings who aspire to a better, safer life AND tolerating a soulless, money-grubbing hate-golem like you who would happily make life worse for everyone if there were a few roubles in it for you. https://t.co/R6P8N6gJ4S — Ox E Moron – #BLM Stay Home, Stay Safe! (@oxymoronictimes) July 30, 2020

5.

This is Nigel's whole life. Dressing up as Alan Partridge and then driving all the way to Bromsgrove to pretend he wants to stay there. https://t.co/jsQPvjMnRb — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) July 30, 2020

6.

hotel nonce — dan hett (@danhett) July 30, 2020

7.

"Yesterday I pretended to want a room but really wanted to whip up race hate

I forgot my mask but remembered my video crew

It was temporarily closed because 147 vulnerable ASYLUM SEEKERS (NOT illegal migrants) needed emergency accom. because of #COVID19"

There. Fixed it, Nige https://t.co/B4B2JPPHqz — Mark Blacklock (@MarxMedia) July 30, 2020

8.

Never try to book into a hotel that is closed to the public, Nigel, you'll end up disappointed. https://t.co/99XEhBoN2h — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) July 30, 2020

Author, James Felton, had this astute observation.

If you ignore the obvious racism going on in the subtext this watches like a very moving short documentary about a sad bitter lonely old has-been divorcee who’s made a booking error. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 30, 2020

It’s sad when a statesman is reduced to performing for pity likes on social media. LOL – JK.

