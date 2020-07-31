Just a perfect response to a landlady who didn’t like being addressed as ‘Hey’

It began when a landlady responded to a tenant who had the temerity to begin a message with ‘Hey’.

She didn’t like it, it turns out, so they did this.

‘My landlady told us not to say “Hey” to her, so my friend helped us draft a message instead …’ said @kweenofkatz on Twitter.



Let’s hope she was satisfied.

H/T Reddit u/Mr_Betts05 Source Twitter @kweenofkatz