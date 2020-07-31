Boris Johnson’s got a new Covid-19 slogan: ‘Hands, Face, Space’ – 17 favourite responses

As you might have seen by now, Boris Johnson’s got a new three-word catchphrase in the government’s fight against Covid-19.

It’s ‘Hands, Face, Space’. As in wash your hands, wear a mask (on your face) and maintain social distance. That’s the space bit.

"I think I repeated that often enough?" Boris Johnson is heard checking with Professor Chris Witty after reiterating the "hands, face, space, get a test" slogan. Read the latest: https://t.co/XLnry42ocg pic.twitter.com/I3R0JxOI3q — SkyNews (@SkyNews) July 31, 2020

And here are our favourite things people had to say about that.

1.

‘Hands, Face, Space’ is how we will beat thing thing.

Failing that, we’ll try Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes followed by Hands, Knees and Boomps-a-daisy. #HandsFaceSpace#DailyBriefing — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 31, 2020

2.

‘Hands, face, space’?

Where’s the chuffing app, you ludicrous death-dealing balloon? — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) July 31, 2020

3.

4.

May 2020:

Hancock:

“Our app will be up and running by mid-May” Johnson:

“We’ll have a world-beating track and trace system by 1 June” July 2020:

“Hands, face, space, something… I dunno… you’re on your own”

pic.twitter.com/DSDyMpmWEY — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 31, 2020

5.

“Hands, Face, Space, Get a Test” sounds like a tragic short story about a one night stand gone wrong — Jack Duncan 🏳️‍🌈 (@JackDunc1) July 31, 2020

6.

Hands, Face, Space, Person, Woman, Man, TV. Heads and shoulders, knees and toes. — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) July 31, 2020

7.

8.

Hands face space walk jam nitty-gritty

You’re listening to the boy from the big bad city — Keny P.P. 🇦🇷 (@Mickchundaaa) July 31, 2020

9.