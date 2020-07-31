Comeback of the day

You’re probably thinking there are a few things wrong with this suggestion that people who haven’t died of Covid-19 should thank God. That 1.6m number for a start.

But that’s not all, and it prompted the most savage of responses, as shared by tupangina on Reddit.

Oof.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

‘The total number of recorded deaths is actually in the range of 640,000 by every source – just for the sake of accuracy.

Also yes, I understand that not all deaths are recorded, I simply wanted to clarify the 1.6mil.’ NSFW_porn_posts ‘Thanks for killing 600k people.’ DXT0anto ‘Why would I thank God i didn’t go out of the house and near people.’ joskabacsi27 ‘Yeah! Thank the essential workers.’ __Dawn__Amber__

Source Reddit u/tupangina