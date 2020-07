There’s a whole subgenre of self-owns – are we thinking about this too much? – called something like ‘trolls who end up accidentally agreeing’ and this is a classic of its type.

It’s a snapshot from the US presidential elections shared by Tmfwang on Reddit.

‘Accidentally agreeing.’ leejtam ‘Accidental universal healthcare.’ Woodywoo00 ‘Welcome to the NHS (American branch).’ citygentry

Source Reddit u/Tmfwang