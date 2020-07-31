12 of the funniest takes on the coronavirus crisis

Manchester has now joined Leicester in having stricter lockdown rules than other parts of the country.

The Health Secretary tweeted the news a couple of hours before the rules were due to come in, like Trump-lite.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed by Twitter’s funny people, amongst other things.

1.

Listening to Hat Man Cock talk about coronavirus on the Today programme makes me wonder if it’s like in the film Big when Tom Hanks’s body is hijacked by a 9 year old. He’s as out of his depth as I was at Newquay beach 1983. — Shaun Keaveny (@shaunwkeaveny) July 30, 2020

2.

me trying to figure out how to get dressed to go outside four months into quarantine pic.twitter.com/X0fU3YnroU — Roger Cheramics (@whitneyarner) July 29, 2020

3.

When farting in an elevator is more acceptable than coughing. — no cuts no buts no coconuts (@damn_elle) July 30, 2020

4.

Anybody want to join a Menu Club? Less time consuming than a book club in case the apocalypse is quicker than anticipated. We read menus and talk about dishes that look good If we could go to restaurants. — Holdin on a Hill (currently forming own country) (@HoldinCoffeeld) July 30, 2020

5.

colouring books are a great way to relax and practice mindfulness if you’re feeling anxiety about the pandemic pic.twitter.com/YE592I1AkY — Zoë Tomalin (@ZoeTomalin) July 29, 2020

6.

People getting to the entrance of a supermarket and having to go back to their car because they forgot their mask is the new having to go back to your car because you forgot your bags for life. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) July 30, 2020

7.

Battling to suppress my niggling disillusion with Government advice. pic.twitter.com/JdNMGQcj5Z — Julian Dutton 🎭📚⛵️⚓️🎟️🇬🇧 (@JulianDutton1) July 30, 2020

8.

All of us: God, when will this Hell Year be over? 2021, stacking "winter covid & flu wave, no deal crash & possible US civil war" on its to-do list for January alone: oh, mates — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) July 30, 2020

9.

Also really enjoyed this one: What cheese do horses eat in lockdown? Marscapone. — Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) July 30, 2020

10.

The Second Wave Winter will be grim, but not as grim as 2021's wall-to-wall TV shows about life in lockdown. — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) July 30, 2020

11.

Only 3,735 changes in lockdown rules til Christmas — SoliTrude (@Trudski2012) July 30, 2020

12.

A facemask haiku

You breathe through your nose you twat

Pull your mask up prick — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 29, 2020

