Whoever cropped this image didn’t think it through
Some images are a little confusing when you first glance at them, like this advert spotted on a truck and shared by @gendenslow on Twitter.
I didn’t know what I was looking at for awhile lmao pic.twitter.com/27lQmK0GWG
— gen (@gendenslow) July 27, 2020
We see what she means – and so did this lot.
Oh no. https://t.co/hZ4b291QRy
— Jody Houser ✒️🗯️🎲 (@Jody_Houser) July 28, 2020
In case you're like me and literally CANNOT SEE ANYTHING BUT BUTTS ON SOIL, they're HANDS. https://t.co/qGBSgPwx9m
— Rowan 🗡 (@RowanRowden) July 28, 2020
Legit had to read the comments to figure out what it's supposed to be. https://t.co/a1vOd37cuX
— Jenny from the Vox (@jenn_ruth) July 28, 2020
…why is my brain still telling me that's a pair of ass. pic.twitter.com/UB3pQneqwz
— ♍🌙 (@TamaraAisha2) July 28, 2020
Finally, a landscaping service that doesn't halfass things.
— Rosie Q Parker🛡️ (@RosieQParker) July 28, 2020
Someone filled in the – NSFW – blanks.
lol pic.twitter.com/KDdHt1tQMA
— φ Milans 🥞 (@cpmilans) July 28, 2020
Here’s a handy tip for all businesses out there.
When you design your own ad using stock art, it’s important to consider how you crop it. https://t.co/ZBQ40u6cph
— Dane (@monkeyminion) July 28, 2020
We’ll bear it in mind.
