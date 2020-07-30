Whoever cropped this image didn’t think it through

Some images are a little confusing when you first glance at them, like this advert spotted on a truck and shared by @gendenslow on Twitter.

I didn’t know what I was looking at for awhile lmao pic.twitter.com/27lQmK0GWG — gen (@gendenslow) July 27, 2020

We see what she means – and so did this lot.

In case you're like me and literally CANNOT SEE ANYTHING BUT BUTTS ON SOIL, they're HANDS. https://t.co/qGBSgPwx9m — Rowan 🗡 (@RowanRowden) July 28, 2020

Legit had to read the comments to figure out what it's supposed to be. https://t.co/a1vOd37cuX — Jenny from the Vox (@jenn_ruth) July 28, 2020

…why is my brain still telling me that's a pair of ass. pic.twitter.com/UB3pQneqwz — ♍🌙 (@TamaraAisha2) July 28, 2020

Finally, a landscaping service that doesn't halfass things. — Rosie Q Parker🛡️ (@RosieQParker) July 28, 2020

Someone filled in the – NSFW – blanks.

Here’s a handy tip for all businesses out there.

When you design your own ad using stock art, it’s important to consider how you crop it. https://t.co/ZBQ40u6cph — Dane (@monkeyminion) July 28, 2020

We’ll bear it in mind.

