Teenager plus maths equals one beautifully owned covidiot

The phrase “murdered by words” seems appropriate for this Twitter exchange between a covidiot and a high school student, but “murdered by maths” works even better.

Hollywood Drew deleted his tweet – can’t think why – but AnJrew’s savage burn lives on in all its glory.

The murder by maths went down as well as it deserved, which is to say a lot, and these were some of the best responses.

We have to start with this one.

And then there were these:

It looks like AnJrew might be the person who wins over the Millennials and Gen X.

Breaking down inter-generational barriers, one owned bigot at a time.

READ MORE

9 signs you might be a covidiot

Source AnJrew H/T @LenLavie Image @LenLavie, @kellysikkema on Unsplash