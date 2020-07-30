Teenager plus maths equals one beautifully owned covidiot

The phrase “murdered by words” seems appropriate for this Twitter exchange between a covidiot and a high school student, but “murdered by maths” works even better.

Hollywood Drew deleted his tweet – can’t think why – but AnJrew’s savage burn lives on in all its glory.

Well if we go off your logic we are 7.2x bigger than south korea so mathematically we shouldve had 2,138 deaths but we have at this time 148,000 which is 69x more than we should have. Im a high school student and your a grown man and I understand numbers more than you. — AnJrew (@anjrew_sucks) July 25, 2020

The murder by maths went down as well as it deserved, which is to say a lot, and these were some of the best responses.

We have to start with this one.

GUYS LOOK ITS ME https://t.co/mK2VLvczMc — AnJrew (@anjrew_sucks) July 27, 2020

And then there were these:

I love seeing bigots getting owned. https://t.co/AwDXKLydLq — The Black Leg Chef (@TruBlackLegChef) July 27, 2020

Goodness! AnJrew not only dunked on Hollywood Drew, he then ratiod him. Ruthless. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/q0K3iwCd2n — Sam Won / 원영삼 (@SamObiWon) July 27, 2020

THE ONE TWO PUNCH https://t.co/2yxXZLjrPK — Foldasaurus Rex (@Foldpls) July 28, 2020

It looks like AnJrew might be the person who wins over the Millennials and Gen X.

Ya know, I think Gen Z is gonna be okay. — average naturals for police abolition🌹 (@garbagepixie) July 27, 2020

Breaking down inter-generational barriers, one owned bigot at a time.

