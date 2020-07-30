Simply 17 funny photoshops of what Nigel Farage saw out of his car

To no-one’s great surprise, Nigel Farage has been going on about migration again. No need to bother with what he had to say, obviously, just the picture he shared on Twitter.

Where do all the illegal migrants that come into Dover go? Yesterday, I went to find out… pic.twitter.com/oV7j7Nfjab — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 30, 2020

It was crying out to be photoshopped – as suggested by @GingerPower_ – and you didn’t disappoint. Here are our favourites.

1.

Your receipt and further instructions “sir” pic.twitter.com/y5U6qHfE7p — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) July 30, 2020

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

@GingerPower_ this template is too good mate pic.twitter.com/xE4N5QoX6w — Andy Rothwell (@riffwell) July 30, 2020

8.