Naga Munchetty asked Charlie Stayt when he last saw a beaver and it went as well as you’d expect
We thought Brian Blessed telling Covid-19 to bugger off would be our favourite TV moment of the day, but then this happened.
Naga Munchetty asking Charlie Stayt on BBC Breakfast when he last saw a beaver. Nothing funny here! pic.twitter.com/UU0STicTOs
— Not so Newbie Head (@newbiehead) July 30, 2020
And just in case, like this person, you were wondering.
I don't understand why it's funny
— Matthew Fieldhouse (@MatthewF_99) July 30, 2020
You’re not allowed to say red squirrel before the watershed in the UK
— Mike (@m_mcguinness) July 30, 2020
READ MORE
Brian Blessed told Covid-19 to bugger off and it made everyone’s day better
Source @newbiehead Image Pixabay