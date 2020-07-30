Naga Munchetty asked Charlie Stayt when he last saw a beaver and it went as well as you’d expect

We thought Brian Blessed telling Covid-19 to bugger off would be our favourite TV moment of the day, but then this happened.

Naga Munchetty asking Charlie Stayt on BBC Breakfast when he last saw a beaver. Nothing funny here! pic.twitter.com/UU0STicTOs — Not so Newbie Head (@newbiehead) July 30, 2020

And just in case, like this person, you were wondering.

I don't understand why it's funny — Matthew Fieldhouse (@MatthewF_99) July 30, 2020

You’re not allowed to say red squirrel before the watershed in the UK — Mike (@m_mcguinness) July 30, 2020



READ MORE

Brian Blessed told Covid-19 to bugger off and it made everyone’s day better

Source @newbiehead Image Pixabay