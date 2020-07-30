Donald Trump complaining no-one likes him has just been given the perfect payoff
Donald Trump, as you’ve no doubt seen by now, has been complaining of late that no-one likes him.
Apart from showing a startling and previously unseen streak of self-awareness, it also enabled @davecallantwit to do this, and it’s perfect.
Well someone had to pic.twitter.com/3tSGJnooQm
— Dave Callan (@davecallantwit) July 29, 2020
And it caught the attention of the man himself. No, not Trump.
This seems familiar… https://t.co/Bc4KBxI809
— Adrian Edmondson (@AdrianEdmondson) July 29, 2020
And appropriate;)
— Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) July 29, 2020
this will be his next question.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/CnpQrmsnna
— Cryptokemon (@dikparkes) July 29, 2020
