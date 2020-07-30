Donald Trump complaining no-one likes him has just been given the perfect payoff

Donald Trump, as you’ve no doubt seen by now, has been complaining of late that no-one likes him.

Apart from showing a startling and previously unseen streak of self-awareness, it also enabled @davecallantwit to do this, and it’s perfect.

Well someone had to pic.twitter.com/3tSGJnooQm — Dave Callan (@davecallantwit) July 29, 2020

And it caught the attention of the man himself. No, not Trump.

And appropriate;) — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) July 29, 2020

this will be his next question.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/CnpQrmsnna — Cryptokemon (@dikparkes) July 29, 2020

Source @davecallantwit