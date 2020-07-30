We’re not sure whether these 12 custom mask fails are funny – or simply terrifying

When Cameron Mattis shared a selfie in his new custom face mask, it went viral because …well, just look at it.

And here he is out and about.

It’s a nice idea, but clearly one that the mask makers have yet to master with any kind of consistency, because Cameron’s post inspired all these replies.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

In conclusion …

Source Cameron Mattis Image Cameron Mattis, @koolma