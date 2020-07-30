We’re not sure whether these 12 custom mask fails are funny – or simply terrifying

When Cameron Mattis shared a selfie in his new custom face mask, it went viral because …well, just look at it.

the good news is my custom facemask arrived, the bad news is that they printed my face 20% too large pic.twitter.com/jBaVM7nbYI — Cameron!! (@cameronmattis) July 27, 2020

And here he is out and about.

It’s a nice idea, but clearly one that the mask makers have yet to master with any kind of consistency, because Cameron’s post inspired all these replies.

I know the feeling. Although I think mine is way more than 20%. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/j8zmIu6pLL — E Comment (@EComment) July 28, 2020

Epic fail for my order. pic.twitter.com/W35TKxjQyZ — Jaime Emerson (@jrw3780) July 28, 2020

@ashbhoopathy @acharkin and I have done a lot of computer vision work to make our alignment perfect @SmileyfaceMasks pic.twitter.com/qI1WbfuVtu — FireMuzzy (@FireMuzzy) July 28, 2020

Some dad on tik tok suffered a similar fate pic.twitter.com/LkYvsfhTbC — Nobody ⧖ 🌝 (@ItBeDannymals) July 29, 2020

Weird because mine was a perfect match. pic.twitter.com/u3HdVgkXZ8 — mjp3md (@mjp3md) July 28, 2020

(This is an older version – We've been trying to get it to work with FaceID, the new versions are way better 😉 pic.twitter.com/DExgooilSo — ash bhoopathy (@ashbhoopathy) July 28, 2020

I know how you feel bro https://t.co/mMgcK16fJQ pic.twitter.com/miqDcvFbHT — Elyse Marie (@ElyseSchooley) July 28, 2020

I feel your pain! My mouth is ridiculous 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/d1zftDGpmT — Nicola Hudson 🐝 (@njhshuddy) July 28, 2020

In conclusion …

