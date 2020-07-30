Brian Blessed told Covid-19 to bugger off and it made everyone’s day better

While the world waits for a vaccine for Covid-19, this might be the next best thing. It’s Brian Blessed on ITV’s Lorraine telling the virus exactly where to go.

This covid virus…” BUGGER OFF “ 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 Well said Brian Blessed 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/gzuozBhKKA — Philip Cunningham (@PhilCmusic) July 30, 2020

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

If anyone can tell the virus to fuck off and it’ll actually work it’s Brian Blessed pic.twitter.com/pzu8xtqf7J — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 30, 2020

You can almost hear the collective gulp in the studio when Blessed warns a swear word is coming. The producer desperately reaching for the profanity delay button. Nope. — Paul Putner (@RealPaulPutner) July 30, 2020

Brian Blessed providing the most british reaction to the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/68PuEXAB0M — Parker (@panoparker) July 30, 2020

Only this version can defeat the dreaded virus pic.twitter.com/In7Ota1QQU — Veryangryhobbit (@veryangryhobbit) July 30, 2020

And there’s more Brian here.

'You must just go for it and I am totally fearless!' 'I bench press 300lbs… I do 5 mile runs.' Brian Blessed shares a message of motivation for us all and reveals his incredible routine that keeps him fit at 83. Watch ➡️ https://t.co/vn8NeFi106 pic.twitter.com/jxVRfba8EH — Lorraine (@lorraine) July 30, 2020

And here!

Seeing as Brian Blessed is trending, here's some wisdom from the man himself. pic.twitter.com/DCHGDj1eFT — E.H. 'Abby LOU2 Stan' James (@EddieHenryJames) July 30, 2020

