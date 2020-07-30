Brian Blessed told Covid-19 to bugger off and it made everyone’s day better

While the world waits for a vaccine for Covid-19, this might be the next best thing. It’s Brian Blessed on ITV’s Lorraine telling the virus exactly where to go.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

And there’s more Brian here.

And here!

READ MORE

This outake of Brian Blessed swearing his head off is why he’s a national treasure

Source @CFarnesbarnes Image Pixabay