Brian Blessed told Covid-19 to bugger off and it made everyone’s day better
While the world waits for a vaccine for Covid-19, this might be the next best thing. It’s Brian Blessed on ITV’s Lorraine telling the virus exactly where to go.
This covid virus…” BUGGER OFF “ 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 Well said Brian Blessed 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/gzuozBhKKA
— Philip Cunningham (@PhilCmusic) July 30, 2020
And here are our favourite things people said about it.
If anyone can tell the virus to fuck off and it’ll actually work it’s Brian Blessed pic.twitter.com/pzu8xtqf7J
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 30, 2020
You can almost hear the collective gulp in the studio when Blessed warns a swear word is coming. The producer desperately reaching for the profanity delay button. Nope.
— Paul Putner (@RealPaulPutner) July 30, 2020
Brian Blessed providing the most british reaction to the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/68PuEXAB0M
— Parker (@panoparker) July 30, 2020
Only this version can defeat the dreaded virus pic.twitter.com/In7Ota1QQU
— Veryangryhobbit (@veryangryhobbit) July 30, 2020
And there’s more Brian here.
'You must just go for it and I am totally fearless!'
'I bench press 300lbs… I do 5 mile runs.'
Brian Blessed shares a message of motivation for us all and reveals his incredible routine that keeps him fit at 83. Watch ➡️ https://t.co/vn8NeFi106 pic.twitter.com/jxVRfba8EH
— Lorraine (@lorraine) July 30, 2020
And here!
Seeing as Brian Blessed is trending, here's some wisdom from the man himself. pic.twitter.com/DCHGDj1eFT
— E.H. 'Abby LOU2 Stan' James (@EddieHenryJames) July 30, 2020
READ MORE
This outake of Brian Blessed swearing his head off is why he’s a national treasure
Source @CFarnesbarnes Image Pixabay