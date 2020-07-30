10 funny tweets about the coronavirus to boost your sense of humour

As the quarantine period for people with symptoms of coronavirus is increased to 10 days and the government sets up continental Europe to take the blame for future cases warns us of a second wave approaching, we’re impressed at how many people have kept their sense of humour.

This is the proof.

1.

Raptors always look like they can't believe they're being refused service for not wearing a mask pic.twitter.com/YN6mzQ4UmB — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) July 28, 2020

2.

As a spec wearer, the thing I miss about going on holiday is working out the Glasses Spot for shower time and bed time. — Sean Leahy (@thepunningman) July 29, 2020

3.

God I love this country pic.twitter.com/3rjpwIXKFo — The Cork Coypu (@CorkCoypu) July 29, 2020

4.

I’ll take, “Is it allergies or Covid-19?” for $200, Alex. — Lisabug BBQJonze (@Lisabug74) July 27, 2020

5.

I give it three days till Dominic Cummings takes a Boeing 747 for a spin round Ibiza & back to test his hearing before they cancel the Spanish quarantine. — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) July 29, 2020

6.

The important thing to remember is that this isn't still the first wave that I haven't dealt with properly, it's a second wave that's definitely nothing to do with me. #secondwave #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/Pi1txaWl6v — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 29, 2020

7.

I am not excited to have lived long enough to see the moment Madonna became a Karen pic.twitter.com/jn22ZGiZf5 — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 29, 2020

8.

the man on the bbc just pronounced covid with the 'co' as in 'coffin' and like. who do I contact to complain about this — 🙋🏼‍♀‍➡️🏠 k a t i e 👏🧼👍 (@supermathskid) July 29, 2020

9.

the covid swab tickled my throat and made me cough in my doctor's face. i was like ope sorry guess we'll find out if that's a problem tomorrow — Ian Dukes Pandemic Accepter (@ianpauldukes) July 21, 2020

10.

my lockdown hair is now at the Christian Bale Preparing For A Role stage — tom freethestones (@freethestones) July 29, 2020

