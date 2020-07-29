What have we learnt during the pandemic? 12 funniest comments

Boris Johnson has urged people to be vigilant as he’s detected signs of a second wave of coronavirus in Europe, which is his way of saying “Look over there – a squirrel!”

Here are some funny people’s musings on everything that’s been going on with the pandemic and how it’s been handled.

1. You try to make masks more human and look what happens

the good news is my custom facemask arrived, the bad news is that they printed my face 20% too large pic.twitter.com/jBaVM7nbYI — Cameron!! (@cameronmattis) July 27, 2020

2. Those government messages aren’t getting any clearer

Just a reminder to get fit and lose weight by cycling round the corner to Nandos five times a week for your half price food. #EatOutHelpOut — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 28, 2020

3. For anyone …

"Eat fast food or you'll kill the economy but don't eat fast food or you'll kill the NHS but go to the pub if you don't hate Britain but don't go to the pub because you're fat but remember it's on you to stop the spread but stop working from home lazybones" — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) July 27, 2020

4. The cat with coronavirus clearly wishes to remain anonymous

Why have Sky News shown this cat in silhouette as if its an IRA informant circa the 1990s? pic.twitter.com/429blfvsbC — James Shaddock (@jpshaddock) July 27, 2020

5. Some things never change – even in lockdown

Not left the house for 135 days, still managed to get a “we called while you were out” slip from the Royal Mail. — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) July 28, 2020

6. People have no patience with the radical anti-maskers

TOMORROW: Top tips on how to make your face mask bearable AND wearable. 1) Put it on your fucking face, stop being a whiny little bitch and be thankful you don’t have to wear it all day unlike NHS workers or other actually useful humans. 2) See step 1.#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wel7dDmMLL — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) July 23, 2020

7. This sad news from the West End seemed par for the course

Typical. Penalise the one guy who wore a mask. https://t.co/rXv0jzwbyM — Mick Convey (@nalaknip) July 28, 2020

8. Coughing has become anti-social behaviour

[having to cough out in public] EXCUSE ME. everyone. i need to inform you all that i do NOT have the covid i simply have CHOKED on my OWN spit bc i am TRULY INCOMPETENT as a HUMAN. — 🦋Łænį Røšę🦋 (@parilani) July 26, 2020

9. The anti-obesity message hasn’t gone down well with everyone

me to the government pic.twitter.com/E7MQOrwfuX — Rachael (@RachaelvsWorld) July 28, 2020

10. The anti-coronavirus “get fit” drive seems a bit too familiar

"Obese people are lazy" cries the government, whilst rolling out a half-arsed rebrand of a strategy that has failed a dozen times before. — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) July 28, 2020

11. There’s an interloper on the Eat Out to Help Out list

What the hell?! I can't wait to take my family out for a lovely *checks government list* seven course plumbing supplies tasting menu pic.twitter.com/mtLxve2wRb — Chris Purchase 🌈 (@ChrisPurchase) July 28, 2020

12. The PM’s fat chat could do with some refining

Boris Johnson addressing the nation pic.twitter.com/Ena0FM0iO0 — 🦉 (@SoftLeft97) July 27, 2020

