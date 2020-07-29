This social distancing joke is even better because it’s in Spanish (and the people not getting it)
We’re grateful to @daraobriain over on Twitter who highlighted this joke about social distancing and said: ‘This is almost more perfect because it’s in Spanish.’
And he’s absolutely right.
Un minuto de silencio por Pitágoras 📐 pic.twitter.com/SQy5jsTM9r
— Kike 🏳️🌈 (@LaPlumaDeKike) July 27, 2020
And then it got even better thanks to people who said stuff like this.
This worries me; this is not mathematically correct. If the top two people and bottom two people are 1.5 m apart, then using Pythagorean Theorem would mean the people at diagonals would be 2.1m apart not 1.5m. pic.twitter.com/JssSQzrzfq
— Roundrun Education (@RoundrunEdu) July 28, 2020
Yes, that’s why he made a joke about Pythagoras being dead.
— Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) July 28, 2020
It’s possible to imagine a situation when it’s not incorrect. Just unlikely.
It’s a poor sketch of a 3D-situation, but it is possible: by having three people in an equilateral triangle with sides of length 1.5m, and one person hovering at a height of roughly 1.22m above (or below) the center of the triangle.
— Casper Albers (@CaAl) July 29, 2020
Like this.
You need more dimensions! https://t.co/3OWQMoR1Jg
— Richard (@dw_mocelet) July 29, 2020
And it reminded people of something similar from a while back.
Here’s another from April 😀 pic.twitter.com/KBGiUesFIK
— Dibbly (@MatDenham) July 28, 2020
Don’t forget to hand in your maths homework at the end of the lesson.
READ MORE
Anti-masker takedown of the day
Source @daraobriain Image Pexels