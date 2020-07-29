This social distancing joke is even better because it’s in Spanish (and the people not getting it)

We’re grateful to @daraobriain over on Twitter who highlighted this joke about social distancing and said: ‘This is almost more perfect because it’s in Spanish.’

And he’s absolutely right.

Un minuto de silencio por Pitágoras 📐 pic.twitter.com/SQy5jsTM9r — Kike 🏳️‍🌈 (@LaPlumaDeKike) July 27, 2020

And then it got even better thanks to people who said stuff like this.

This worries me; this is not mathematically correct. If the top two people and bottom two people are 1.5 m apart, then using Pythagorean Theorem would mean the people at diagonals would be 2.1m apart not 1.5m. pic.twitter.com/JssSQzrzfq — Roundrun Education (@RoundrunEdu) July 28, 2020

Yes, that’s why he made a joke about Pythagoras being dead. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) July 28, 2020

It’s possible to imagine a situation when it’s not incorrect. Just unlikely.

It’s a poor sketch of a 3D-situation, but it is possible: by having three people in an equilateral triangle with sides of length 1.5m, and one person hovering at a height of roughly 1.22m above (or below) the center of the triangle. — Casper Albers (@CaAl) July 29, 2020

Like this.

And it reminded people of something similar from a while back.

Don’t forget to hand in your maths homework at the end of the lesson.

Source @daraobriain Image Pexels