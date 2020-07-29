This Donald Trump takedown might be CNN’s finest 14 seconds

It’s been a few days since Donald Trump talkED about the cognitive test that he was so proud about – the one that spawned the perfect Daft Punk remix but this CNN clip is well worth revisiting.

It might be CNN’s finest hour. Well, 14 seconds.

Edited for length, obviously. Here’s the longer version.

‘I sat down and watched that whole interview yesterday and it was so bad. Trump just made himself look stupid for about 40 mins.’ xDaigon_Redux ‘The whole test sounds like a test for Alzheimer’s.’ Newkittyhugger

