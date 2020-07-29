Piper the finger-painting raccoon was good – but the comments made it even better

Tito the rescue raccoon – because that’s a thing – has his own very popular Instagram account, on which we can all enjoy his antics.

Here he is as a kit, back in 2017.

But the post that caught our attention was of another raccoon, Piper, who had taken rather well to finger-painting.

Just look at how pleased she seems.

The collection of Piper’s paintings made its way to Twitter.

Someone taught a raccoon how to finger paint and it’s the best thing I’ve seen in a while. pic.twitter.com/tbbKIkk4S4 — Antifa Skratchere (@TonySkratchere) July 27, 2020

Some people loved it.

all of these photos are great but this is The One https://t.co/gnPW1YhTC7 pic.twitter.com/HY2zbwz6s8 — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) July 28, 2020

LOOK HOW PROUD THE RACCOON IS OF ITS BEAUTIFUL WORK. 10/10 WOULD HANG ON THE FRIDGE. https://t.co/vt87ywWrOx — Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) July 28, 2020

The content I needed https://t.co/GAqR56dzoN — Naaz Rashid no justice, no peace ✊🏾 (@naazrashid) July 28, 2020

And Declan Cashin made this excellent comment.

But this exchange was something else.

We’re not sure whether Justin Dude was being entirely serious.

This isnt cute, its abuse! Raccoons can't comprehend the idea of painting, the "owner" of the raccoon forced it to do that FORCED

That's also not to mention that raccoons should NEVER be household pets EVER

But ya know those are pretty cute pics ngl might cop me one 🤪 — Justin Dude (@JustinDude7) July 28, 2020

But at least one person was sure he was.

You know.raccons passed the dot test right. They understand abstractions and they are super happy…also no one is calling them a pet — Kedama (@Kedama_FOE) July 28, 2020

This reply was the gotcha.

THEN EXPLAIN TO ME WHY THIS RACCOON IS LIVING IN A PERSONS HOME FINGER PAI TING HMMMMMMMMMMMMMSNSJSUISOQOWJDFJ — Justin Dude (@JustinDude7) July 28, 2020

Game, set and match to Justin, we think.

But enough of that – let’s see some more raccoons.

Here’s Cheeto.

And another one of Tito, because it is his account.

If you want more of the good raccoon content, just head over to @titotheraccoon.

