Piper the finger-painting raccoon was good – but the comments made it even better
Tito the rescue raccoon – because that’s a thing – has his own very popular Instagram account, on which we can all enjoy his antics.
Here he is as a kit, back in 2017.
But the post that caught our attention was of another raccoon, Piper, who had taken rather well to finger-painting.
Just look at how pleased she seems.
The collection of Piper’s paintings made its way to Twitter.
Someone taught a raccoon how to finger paint and it’s the best thing I’ve seen in a while. pic.twitter.com/tbbKIkk4S4
— Antifa Skratchere (@TonySkratchere) July 27, 2020
Some people loved it.
all of these photos are great but this is The One https://t.co/gnPW1YhTC7 pic.twitter.com/HY2zbwz6s8
— Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) July 28, 2020
LOOK HOW PROUD THE RACCOON IS OF ITS BEAUTIFUL WORK. 10/10 WOULD HANG ON THE FRIDGE. https://t.co/vt87ywWrOx
— Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) July 28, 2020
The content I needed https://t.co/GAqR56dzoN
— Naaz Rashid no justice, no peace ✊🏾 (@naazrashid) July 28, 2020
And Declan Cashin made this excellent comment.
Raccoco art https://t.co/DEmvXvl7vp
— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) July 28, 2020
But this exchange was something else.
We’re not sure whether Justin Dude was being entirely serious.
This isnt cute, its abuse! Raccoons can't comprehend the idea of painting, the "owner" of the raccoon forced it to do that FORCED
That's also not to mention that raccoons should NEVER be household pets EVER
But ya know those are pretty cute pics ngl might cop me one 🤪
— Justin Dude (@JustinDude7) July 28, 2020
But at least one person was sure he was.
You know.raccons passed the dot test right. They understand abstractions and they are super happy…also no one is calling them a pet
— Kedama (@Kedama_FOE) July 28, 2020
This reply was the gotcha.
THEN EXPLAIN TO ME WHY THIS RACCOON IS LIVING IN A PERSONS HOME FINGER PAI TING HMMMMMMMMMMMMMSNSJSUISOQOWJDFJ
— Justin Dude (@JustinDude7) July 28, 2020
Game, set and match to Justin, we think.
But enough of that – let’s see some more raccoons.
Here’s Cheeto.
And another one of Tito, because it is his account.
If you want more of the good raccoon content, just head over to @titotheraccoon.
