Nick Ferrari said people who work from home aren’t working and Stuart Maconie had the last word

Nick Ferrari wants everyone to get back to work. Not just back to work, but back to work in their workplaces, because Nick thinks working from home isn’t proper work. It’s just dicking around, basically.

And there was no shortage of admirable responses …

… but Stuart Maconie’s was surely the best.

Maybe he could come on the show to talk about it.

Source @StuartMaconie