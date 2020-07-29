Nick Ferrari said people who work from home aren’t working and Stuart Maconie had the last word

Nick Ferrari wants everyone to get back to work. Not just back to work, but back to work in their workplaces, because Nick thinks working from home isn’t proper work. It’s just dicking around, basically.

Nick Ferrari had this message for companies who are keeping their employees working from home all year: "This country is broke and we have to get it moving again. That's not going to happen with you in your jim-jams, not doing anything all day."@NickFerrariLBC | #WFH pic.twitter.com/PsiurW3Iqu — LBC (@LBC) July 28, 2020

And there was no shortage of admirable responses …

What an out of touch tosspot. I’ve been working my bloody nuts off at home, ‘whilst’ teaching my kids. My working week now looks like 50 hours and I haven’t had a week off all year. I don’t work in my Jim Jams, but who gives a rats arse if I do. — Felice Cirino (@cheechcirino) July 28, 2020

Making people physically transport their carcasses to a workplace, and away from their home, so they'll be more likely to buy a mass produced snack for their lunch, to improve the economy, is plain daft on so very many levels…..😏 — Monsignor it's all Corbyn's fault. (@ItCorbyn) July 28, 2020

I worked from home for ten years, not in my “jim jams”. I worked long hours, and was more productive than I had been travelling for two hours per day, waiting in queues, polluting the environment, standing in packed trains. I have rarely heard a more stupid comment. — PeteMilford (@Toryboy1960) July 28, 2020

… but Stuart Maconie’s was surely the best.

I have some expertise in this regard. So I feel I can say that a man who sits on his arse all day talking into a microphone who then lectures folk about ‘work’ has one brass neck https://t.co/aZ2fgpANmQ — Stuart Maconie (@StuartMaconie) July 28, 2020

Maybe he could come on the show to talk about it.

