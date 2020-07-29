If you only watch one Q&A at a Donald Trump press conference, make it the ‘alien DNA’ one

You may have seen by now how Donald Trump shared a video on Twitter by a doctor promoting the disproved use of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19.

It’s not the physician’s only controversial view, it turns out. She also says that masks don’t work, there’s a cure for Covid-19 and, er, doctors make medicine using DNA from aliens.

And the only upside of the so-called president’s retweet was this Q&A at a White House press conference which, if it isn’t peak Trump, is surely something close to it. Watch to the end.

And our favourite things people said about it.

“I thought she was an important voice but I know nothing about her.” — Sober F Scott Fitzgerald (@SoberFitzgerald) July 28, 2020

I know it's serious that the President is retweeting people who believe that medicine is made from alien blood but this is hilarious. Especially the sudden decision to exit stage right. It confirms my belief that Trump is – unknowingly – a great natural clown. https://t.co/pehr882lbO — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 29, 2020

yeah i didn’t have “alien DNA” on my bingo card either — NO SCOOTERS (new tone!) (@no_scooters) July 28, 2020

"Doctors make medicine using DNA from Aliens" said a "Dr." the President of the United States of America retweeted last night.

Read that again out loud. https://t.co/ll4ta4t9yL — Amr Khalifa (@Cairo67Unedited) July 28, 2020

I was wondering if there was a glitch with DirecTv and I missed the question and answer. But no, per the usual he treats female reporters like total shit and walks out. — Aaron Riley (@zoostationaz) July 28, 2020

