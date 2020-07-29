If you only watch one Q&A at a Donald Trump press conference, make it the ‘alien DNA’ one

You may have seen by now how Donald Trump shared a video on Twitter by a doctor promoting the disproved use of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19.

It’s not the physician’s only controversial view, it turns out. She also says that masks don’t work, there’s a cure for Covid-19 and, er, doctors make medicine using DNA from aliens.

And the only upside of the so-called president’s retweet was this Q&A at a White House press conference which, if it isn’t peak Trump, is surely something close to it. Watch to the end.

And our favourite things people said about it.

