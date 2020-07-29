Annunziata Rees-Mogg’s telling everyone it’s cheaper to eat healthier – 13 tastiest takedowns

Occasional politician and freelance journalist Annunziata Rees-Moog has weighed in on Boris Johnson’s obesity drive.

It all began when @HollieBorland had the temerity to suggest that struggling households find it harder to eat healthier than well off ones.

Until fruit and veg costs less than a bag of supermarket chips, you can't expect struggling households to have healthier diets https://t.co/qMXDB9VB96 — Hollie Borland (@HollieBorland) July 27, 2020

Rees-Mogg, you might remember, was briefly a Brexit Party MEP before becoming, briefly, a Conservative Party MEP, and is now neither, obviously. This is what she had to say.

Tesco 1kg potatoes =83p, 950g own brand chips =£1.35 — Annunziata Rees-Mogg (@zatzi) July 27, 2020

And she wasn’t leaving it there.

The oft repeated but inaccurate belief that low quality/ unhealthy food is *always* cheaper than raw ingredients is part of the problem. It’s why learning to buy/ budget for food is important alongside learning to cook. https://t.co/P5BFr07fAN — Annunziata Rees-Mogg (@zatzi) July 27, 2020

These responses are right tasty.

1.

I would like to thank Annunziata Rees-Mogg. Before her compassionate intervention, I was eating cooked food like a frivolous urchin unaware of their place at the bottom of society but since switching to a diet of raw potatoes I’ve saved 53p! pic.twitter.com/fqsdiJGnOk — Toussaint Douglass (@TweesaintDoglas) July 29, 2020

2.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg using her experience of slumming it in the East Wing of the mansion to tell the poor to live off a Tesco bag of potatoes so that’s fine 🙄👍 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 29, 2020

3.

I’ll never forget the day Annunziata had her butler and cook take me to one side and show me how to cook a Pot Noodle. Up until then I was generally only eating frozen pizzas or microchips! https://t.co/H5LV9w6xJ3 — Mark ne-Francois-pas MP (@MarkFrancois12) July 29, 2020

4.

‘Cooking tips for poor people. With Annunziata Rees-Mogg.’ pic.twitter.com/azREfa6iY0 — TenInchWheels // Beershots (@teninchwheels) July 29, 2020

5.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg lecturing people on budgeting for food is peak 2020 Britain. — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) July 29, 2020

6.

Funny how rich people always think they’d cope with being poor far better than people who are actually poor. https://t.co/yo4TveL7ry — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) July 29, 2020

7.

Ah, I see we’ve already jumped straight to the ‘chip-shaming’ stage. Excellent… — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) July 29, 2020

8.

The poor are only permitted to eat potatoes. If they desire a “treat” or “snack food” they may drink the nutrient-rich potato water from boiling their potato. I’m in government 🙂 — Lucy (@Lucywwatson) July 29, 2020

9.

Budgeting tips from Annunziata Rees-Mogg. Next week her bruv will provide toptastic tips on tax evasion, avoidance, how to be born rich and why poor people’s lack of ‘common sense’ irritates him on a daily basis. #PatronisingTories #ToxicTories. #GTTO2020 — Sheila Gorman Flynn #CorbynIsRight #BLM #GTTO (@sheilaRNBD) July 29, 2020

10.

I’m pleasantly surprised Annunziata Rees-Mogg actually knows the price of a bag of potatoes in Tesco. Presumably she sent one of her servants to check. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) July 29, 2020

11.

We have had “let them eat porridge”. Now we have “let them eat spuds”. Annunziata Rees-Mogg is, of course, the best placed person to comment on food poverty. 🤦 pic.twitter.com/BZRHmWyVOR — Snigdha (@snigskitchen) July 29, 2020

12.

Do you know what England is? I’ll tell you what England is. England is a woman named Annunziata Rees-Mogg, daughter of a Baron, telling poor people to make their own chips. These are the type of people this country votes for. Folk walk into polling booths and vote for them. https://t.co/HDqu3dhnzg — Macca 🏴‍☠️ (@McB00merang) July 29, 2020

13.

everyone who does a tweet like this should be required to post their own weekly grocery bill https://t.co/bIWpUPOWWX — omelette king (@SzMarsupial) July 28, 2020

To conclude …

I have to say on some levels, I find a deal around the food debate patronising and paternal. At the very same time, with all due respect, Annunziata can fuck right off with this. https://t.co/aZMcZo2wsT — . (@twlldun) July 29, 2020

Oh, and this.

Oh I see what she’s doing now. I thought she was just announcing the names of her kids. https://t.co/eJYTmjDTH2 — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) July 29, 2020

