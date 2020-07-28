You will only hear the word you’re reading and it’s blowing people’s minds

This 10-second video by @emilysophie on TikTok has gone wildly viral because, well, you’re going to have to watch it for yourself.

The word you hear depends on the word you’re looking at and it’s blowing people’s minds. Try it.

It’s both fascinating and totally, totally infuriating.

Reassuringly for us, these people don’t know what the hell’s going on either.

What is this fuckery https://t.co/hK6JkkZJmz — Sam (@shiner_sam) July 27, 2020

It also works if you close your eyes and just think of the one you want to hear. https://t.co/qqVSgr6KBd — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) July 28, 2020

This is too weird.

I’m going back to bed.

pic.twitter.com/Nq8498vseF — Geoff Norcott (@GeoffNorcott) July 28, 2020

It didn’t work for everyone.

Not for me. I can only hear “Brainstorm” — Stu M (@uggy7) July 27, 2020

Even when I read Brainstorm I just hear Green Needle :/ — Bruno Di Gradi (@Bruno_Di_Gradi) July 27, 2020

And some people really weren’t impressed.

It’s bollocks. Listen to it without watching and it says both words, you just happen to be reading the one it says at the time. #Genius — Mick (@Mick_Cousins) July 27, 2020

What – every time?

Apparently, it’s all to do with this.

I came here to explain this It's called the McGurk effecthttps://t.co/Ae3LiKXcwx This is an advanced variation — Bullet Ma9net (@bulletma9net) July 28, 2020

‘The McGurk effect is a perceptual phenomenon that demonstrates an interaction between hearing and vision in speech perception. The illusion occurs when the auditory component of one sound is paired with the visual component of another sound, leading to the perception of a third sound. The visual information a person gets from seeing a person speak changes the way they hear the sound.’

And you can read more about it here.

