You will only hear the word you’re reading and it’s blowing people’s minds

This 10-second video by @emilysophie on TikTok has gone wildly viral because, well, you’re going to have to watch it for yourself.

The word you hear depends on the word you’re looking at and it’s blowing people’s minds. Try it.

Watch it twice and try both words

It’s both fascinating and totally, totally infuriating.

Reassuringly for us, these people don’t know what the hell’s going on either.

It didn’t work for everyone.

And some people really weren’t impressed.

What – every time?

Apparently, it’s all to do with this.

‘The McGurk effect is a perceptual phenomenon that demonstrates an interaction between hearing and vision in speech perception. The illusion occurs when the auditory component of one sound is paired with the visual component of another sound, leading to the perception of a third sound. The visual information a person gets from seeing a person speak changes the way they hear the sound.’

And you can read more about it here.

Source @emilysophie H/T @AlexShawESPN