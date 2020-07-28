What are people saying about the coronavirus? 13 funny favourites

Ann Widdecombe, that measured voice of reason in a fog of chaos, wants shops to have an hour set aside for people who won’t wear masks. Can’t see that backfiring and killing a load of Keep Britain Free types at all – not to mention shop assistants.

The Tories reveal new strategy for stopping the Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/TCT2Zvh9yw — joe heenan (@joeheenan) July 26, 2020

British Government: You are more likely to die of COVID-19 if you are overweight or obese. British Government: Here's a voucher for £10 off a pizza. 🙃 — Derren Litten (@DerrenLitten) July 27, 2020

The scariest thing about us all wearing masks is the free reign it will give to unscrupulous ventriloquists — Rob Palk (@robpalkwriter) July 23, 2020

Do NOT let supermarket staff take your temperature by scanning your forehead, it actually erases your memory. I went in the supermarket for lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber and came out with chocolate and wine instead. — Ceri Booth 🕷🏳️‍🌈❤️😁🍺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ceribooth) July 27, 2020

Me setting off to the shop and remembering my mask pic.twitter.com/SrkKVClgs1 — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) July 26, 2020

Got a good feeling about this Fife salon pic.twitter.com/q1n2lCWwbg — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 25, 2020

