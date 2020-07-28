This video went viral because, well, you’re going to have to watch it for yourself

This video went viral – really viral – after it was shared by @Tweet_Dec on Twitter.

It’s totally joyous and wonderfully infectious – or the worst thing you’ve ever seen in your life.

I’ve honestly watched this about 100 times since last night. It never stops being utter joy pic.twitter.com/So4YUzpybi — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) July 24, 2020

Here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

I was genuinely worried the woman on the roof was going to fall off — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) July 25, 2020

Huge 'Marsha from Spaced' energy from all these women but ESPECIALLY the Carol McGiffin lookalike emerging from the bushes. — Ashton (@ashtonakm) July 24, 2020

I don’t know what kind of drink they are talking about, but can we get a tour of that backyard oasis? 👀 — Kenya Sumner (@KenyaMarie) July 24, 2020

Is this from Kent: The Motion Picture? — a scribe called C. West 🏳️‍🌈 (@CiaranWest) July 24, 2020

That backyard is THEE most hooked-up backyard I've ever seen. Everything in the world you need to relax and get rid of stress is all set up. My ass would be getting drunk and crunk in that motherfucker every non-rainy night of isolation. Shit, even on the rainy nights, too! 🍹 — The Fake Santa Claus (@zumikiss) July 24, 2020

Lady at the end in the bush has amazing comedic timing — Big Mick Energy (@ScaryNewDad) July 25, 2020

It’s fair to say not everyone appreciated it.

This is the worst thing I have ever seen. And I was in Vietnam. — . (@SonOfTham) July 24, 2020

Just in case you were wondering …

what's a beveragino??? — Edson Caldas (@edsoncaldas) July 24, 2020

ha! @imdarrick had similar questions. It's like their slang for 'beverage'. It's how all of us are going to be asking friends if they want to get a drink — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) July 24, 2020

And finally, the best response was this.

READ MORE

People can’t stop watching this video of a dog because … wait for it

Source @Tweet_Dec @heavenrants