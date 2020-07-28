This video went viral because, well, you’re going to have to watch it for yourself

This video went viral – really viral – after it was shared by @Tweet_Dec on Twitter.

It’s totally joyous and wonderfully infectious – or the worst thing you’ve ever seen in your life.

Here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

It’s fair to say not everyone appreciated it.

Just in case you were wondering …

And finally, the best response was this.

READ MORE

People can’t stop watching this video of a dog because … wait for it

Source @Tweet_Dec @heavenrants