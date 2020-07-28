This short scene from Police Squad is a complex and hilarious masterpiece

Nick de Semlyen, the Acting Editor of film magazine Empire, shared this amazing clip from the classic US comedy series, Police Squad, and it’s a masterpiece of the ambiguous name gag genre.

This scene from Police Squad. pic.twitter.com/c8MF9s7HUm — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) July 26, 2020

It’s like brain gym just trying to follow it, so we can’t imagine what it was like to write or perform.

We weren’t the only ones in awe.

Magical — Nick Murphy (@nickmurftweets) July 26, 2020

🤣🤣 I’m confused just watching, it probably doesn’t help that I’m laughing my arse off! 🤣🤣 — The Movie Moustache (@Movie_Moustache) July 27, 2020

How do they even memorise those lines? Haha. — Kevin Lehane (@KevinLehane) July 26, 2020

As a bonus, here’s the classic scene that clearly inspired the writers.

