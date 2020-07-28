This short scene from Police Squad is a complex and hilarious masterpiece

Nick de Semlyen, the Acting Editor of film magazine Empire, shared this amazing clip from the classic US comedy series, Police Squad, and it’s a masterpiece of the ambiguous name gag genre.

It’s like brain gym just trying to follow it, so we can’t imagine what it was like to write or perform.

We weren’t the only ones in awe.

As a bonus, here’s the classic scene that clearly inspired the writers.

READ MORE

This might just be the worst film scene of all time

Source Nick de Semlyen Image Nick de Semlyen