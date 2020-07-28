Nick Ferrari said people working from home aren’t working – 5 responses worth staying at home for

Lots of people have been working from home because of the pandemic and Nick Ferrari’s not happy, he’s not happy at all.

Because the LBC breakfast presenter says working from home isn’t actually working. Oh no. It’s this.

Nick Ferrari had this message for companies who are keeping their employees working from home all year: "This country is broke and we have to get it moving again. That's not going to happen with you in your jim-jams, not doing anything all day."@NickFerrariLBC | #WFH pic.twitter.com/PsiurW3Iqu — LBC (@LBC) July 28, 2020

And if he was looking for a response – of course he was looking for a response – he certainly got one. Here are our 5 favourites.

What an out of touch tosspot. I’ve been working my bloody nuts off at home, ‘whilst’ teaching my kids. My working week now looks like 50 hours and I haven’t had a week off all year. I don’t work in my Jim Jams, but who gives a rats arse if I do. — Felice Cirino (@cheechcirino) July 28, 2020

BREAKING: Nick Ferrari is a fucking dinosaur, and the meteor is long overdue. Does he think employers won't notice if everyone WFH are 'not doing anything all day' because, by definition, nothing will get done?!

In summary, fuck off. https://t.co/blXHAtpYlw — Jack Best (@jbest1302) July 28, 2020

I worked from home for ten years, not in my “jim jams”. I worked long hours, and was more productive than I had been travelling for two hours per day, waiting in queues, polluting the environment, standing in packed trains. I have rarely heard a more stupid comment. — PeteMilford (@Toryboy1960) July 28, 2020

Nick Ferrari, whose job consists of him dribbling down a mic for 3 hours, before going home and getting back into his jim jams by mid-morning. https://t.co/blJu6uehKp — A… Wrestling Fan (@RingGeneral) July 28, 2020

Making people physically transport their carcasses to a workplace, and away from their home, so they'll be more likely to buy a mass produced snack for their lunch, to improve the economy, is plain daft on so very many levels…..😏 — Monsignor it's all Corbyn's fault. (@ItCorbyn) July 28, 2020

And to reply to Ferrari in the sort of response he occasionally favours himself …

If Nick Ferrari hates this country so much, why does he still live here? https://t.co/geviySrLdv — Frank Owen's Legendary Paintbrush (@WarmongerHodges) July 28, 2020

To conclude …

Always a pleasure to encounter staggering levels of ignorance. I have worked from home for 10 ys. Astonishingly, the quality of my work is not affected by what I wear. If suit-wearing had a significant effect on quality , Johnson et all would not be such incompetents. — DrKaren🕷GirlySwotWearAMask🇪🇺🇩🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@KSchafheutle) July 28, 2020

And this.

Nick Ferrari demanding everyone risks death to get back to work so that he can carry on dribbling nonsense into his private radio booth I'm not sure that's a great deal mate sorry 👋 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 28, 2020

READ MORE

This 3-part guide to ‘working from home’ fashions went viral because it’s funny and so true

Source @LBC