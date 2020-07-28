“I am obsessed with Scouse graffiti” – 17 very funny examples

While not every graffiti artist is a Banksy, many still have something to offer – humour.

Liverpudlian writer, @dancooledaily, shared some very good examples of that from his home town.

I am *obsessed* with scouse graffiti pic.twitter.com/SuT3gySZLY — Dan (@dancooledaily) July 25, 2020

1. Ye nan sells tea bags out of her fals(e) leg

2. Ye da listens to Natasha Bedingfield in the bath

3. Yer ma eats Pringles on the bus

4. Ya maa’s got a baldy head and collects football stickers

5. Yer ma claps like Louis Walsh

6. Yer ma sells Avon

7. All yer ma’s passwords are password

Some require a little local knowledge.

8. Yer ma thinks the Baltic Market is proper cold

9. Yer ma lets me take her up the Radio City tower